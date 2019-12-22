AREA GAMES

BRYAN EATON/Staff photoHunter LaRiviere and Haverhill will go for their second straight win when they host Westborough on Monday.

 Bryan Eaton

Monday, Dec. 23

Boys Basketball

Ipswich at Whittier, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Presentation of Mary, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Georgetown at Whittier, 11 a.m.; North Andover at Bedford, 5:30 p.m.; Presentation of Mary at KIPP Academy, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Westford Academy, 7 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 7 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Souhegan at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Westborough at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Reading, 7:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Westford Academy, 7:45 p.m.

Wrestling

Whittier at Lawrence, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Wrestling

North Andover at Haverhill, 10 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 26

Boys Basketball

Sanborn at Winnacunnet, 12 p.m.; Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 1:30 p.m.; Salem at Lebanon, 3 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Pinkerton at Hollis-Brookline, 1 p.m.; Pelham at Greater Lowell, 2:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Salem, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Pinkerton at Windham, 4:30 p.m.; North Andover at Wilmington, 5 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Andover at Braintree, 4 p.m.

 

 

