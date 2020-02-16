AREA GAMES

CARL RUSSO/Staff photoMitchell Crowe and Methuen will look to finish the regular season with six wins in seven games when they face Phoenix Academy Monday.

 Carl Russo

Monday, Feb. 17

Boys Basketball

Phoenix at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Plymouth at Sanborn, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Oyster River, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Medfield at Pentucket, 5:15 p.m.; Pelham at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Haverhill, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Trinity at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Methuen at Shrewsbury, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Boys Basketball

Bedford at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Pelham at Lebanon, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Concord, 6:30 p.m.; Londonderry at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Pinkerton at Bedford, 6:30 p.m.; Somerville at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Bishop Guertin, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Woburn, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

TBA at Pentucket, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Central Catholic at Framingham, 7:30 p.m.

