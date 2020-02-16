AREA GAMES

Monday, Feb. 17
Boys Basketball
Phoenix at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Plymouth at Sanborn, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Oyster River, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Medfield at Pentucket, 5:15 p.m.; Pelham at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Haverhill, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Trinity at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Methuen at Shrewsbury, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Boys Basketball
Bedford at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Pelham at Lebanon, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Concord, 6:30 p.m.; Londonderry at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Pinkerton at Bedford, 6:30 p.m.; Somerville at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Bishop Guertin, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Woburn, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
TBA at Pentucket, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Central Catholic at Framingham, 7:30 p.m.
