TODAY’S GAMES

Baseball

Portsmouth at Salem, 4:30 p.m.

Football

Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 6 p.m.; Pentucket at Bishop Fenwick, 7 p.m.

Softball

Salem at Portsmouth, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Windham at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Portsmouth at Salem, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Winnacunnet at Windham, 4 p.m.; Salem at Portsmouth, 4 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Governor’s Academy at Lawrence Academy, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Baseball

Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 11 a.m.; ConVal at Sanborn, 1 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Timberlane at Nashua North, 9 a.m.; Windham at Salem, 10 a.m.;Windham at Bedford, 1:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Timberlane at Nashua North, 1 p.m.

Softball

Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 1 p.m.; ConVal at Sanborn, 1:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

ConVal at Sanborn, 12 p.m.

Girls Tennis

ConVal at Sanborn, 9 a.m.

Boys Track and Field

ConVal at Sanborn, 9 a.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 10 a.m.; Windham at Salem, 10 a.m.

Girls Track and Field

ConVal at Sanborn, 9 a.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 10 a.m.; Windham at Salem, 10 a.m.

