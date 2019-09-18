THURSDAY’S GAMES
Field Hockey
Triton at North Reading, 3:45 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Masconomet at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Timberlane at Nashua North, 4 p.m.
Golf
Haverhill at Chelmsford, 3:30 p.m.; Sanborn at Bow, 3:30 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 3:30 p.m.; Windham at Kingswood, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at St. John’s Prep, 3:30 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Pelham at Campbell, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Sanborn at Raymond, 4 p.m.; Presentation of Mary at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Lowell at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Notre Dame at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 4:30 p.m.; Billerica at Methuen, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Lynn Tech at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Laconia at Pelham, 5:45 p.m.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Field Hockey
Haverhill at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Salem at Nashua South, 3:30 p.m.; Methuen at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Windham at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Derryfield at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Portsmouth at Sanborn, 4:30 p.m.
Football
Northeast Metro at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Timberlane at Londonderry, 7 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 7 p.m.; Ipswich at Newburyport, 7 p.m.; Whittier at Essex Tech, 7 p.m.; Cathedral (Boston) at Georgetown, 7 p.m.; Windham at Manchester Memorial, 7 p.m.; Pinkerton at Manchester Central, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 7 p.m.; Pelham at Milford, 7 p.m.; Concord at Salem, 7 p.m.
Golf
Northeast Metro at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Nashua North at Pinkerton, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Masconomet, 3:45 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Mystic Valley, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Dover, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Goffstown, 4 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Salem, 4 p.m.; Roxbury Latin at Brooks, 5:45 p.m.; Windham at Bedford, 6 p.m.; Loomis Chaffee at Phillips, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:45 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Masconomet at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Salem at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Presentation of Mary, 4 p.m.; Dover at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Manchester, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Windham, 4 p.m.; Goffstown at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; St. Andrwes at Bradford Christian, 4 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Andover at Chelmsford, 4:30 p.m.; Methuen at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Goffstown at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Presentation of Mary at Greater Lowell, 5:30 p.m.; Triton at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Masconomet, 5:30 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Salem, 6:15 p.m.; Windham at Merrimack, 6:15 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bedford, 6:15 p.m.
