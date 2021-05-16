AREA GAMES

Monday, May 17
Baseball
Billerica at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Tewksbury at Andover, 3:45 p.m.; Pelham at Souhegan, 4 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Salem, 4 p.m.; Goffstown at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.; Windham at Exeter, 5 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Dracut at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Whittier at Nashoba Regional, 5:30 p.m.; Methuen at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 7 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Whittier at Nashoba Regional, 4 p.m.; Exeter at Pinkerton, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Softball
Billerica at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Tewksbury at Andover, 3:45 p.m.; Souhegan at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Salem at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Exeter at Windham, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Goffstown, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Central Catholic at Billerica, 3:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 3:45 p.m.; Spaulding at Windham, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Dover at Salem, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Hanover, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Methuen at Notre Dame; Central Catholic at Billerica, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Tewksbury, 3:30 p.m.; Windham at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Salem at Dover, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Sanborn, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Hanover at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Oyster River, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Haverhill at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Greater Lawrence, 5:15 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 5:15 p.m.; Chelmsford at Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Coe-Brown at Pinkerton, 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, May 18
Baseball
Campbell at Sanborn, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Northeast Metro, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Timberlane at Alvirne, 4 p.m.; Salem at Concord, 4 p.m.; Keene at Windham, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 5 p.m.; Monadnock at Pelham, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Pentucket at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Concord at Salem, 4 p.m.; Alvirne at Timberlane, 5 p.m.
Softball
Central Catholic at Billerica, 3:45 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 3:45 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Lowell Catholic, 4 p.m.; Andover at Tewksbury, 6 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Notre Dame at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Pelham at Sanborn, 4 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Pinkerton at Windham, 4 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Pinkerton at Windham, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Farmington at Timberlane, 4:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Chelmsford, 6 p.m.; Salem at Winnacunnet, 6 p.m.; Mascenic at Windham, 6:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Pentucket at Masconomet, 4:30 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 5 p.m.
