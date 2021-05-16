AREA GAMES

TIM JEAN/Staff photoHaverhill's Cole Farmer, here in this file photo diving back into first base against Lawrence, and the Hillies will look to upset North Andover on Monday.

 Tim Jean

Monday, May 17

Baseball

Billerica at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Tewksbury at Andover, 3:45 p.m.; Pelham at Souhegan, 4 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Salem, 4 p.m.; Goffstown at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.; Windham at Exeter, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Dracut at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Whittier at Nashoba Regional, 5:30 p.m.; Methuen at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Whittier at Nashoba Regional, 4 p.m.; Exeter at Pinkerton, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

Softball

Billerica at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Tewksbury at Andover, 3:45 p.m.; Souhegan at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Salem at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Exeter at Windham, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Goffstown, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Central Catholic at Billerica, 3:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 3:45 p.m.; Spaulding at Windham, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Dover at Salem, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Hanover, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Methuen at Notre Dame; Central Catholic at Billerica, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Tewksbury, 3:30 p.m.; Windham at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Salem at Dover, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Sanborn, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Hanover at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Oyster River, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Haverhill at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Greater Lawrence, 5:15 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 5:15 p.m.; Chelmsford at Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Coe-Brown at Pinkerton, 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday, May 18

Baseball

Campbell at Sanborn, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Northeast Metro, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Timberlane at Alvirne, 4 p.m.; Salem at Concord, 4 p.m.; Keene at Windham, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 5 p.m.; Monadnock at Pelham, 6 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Pentucket at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Concord at Salem, 4 p.m.; Alvirne at Timberlane, 5 p.m.

Softball

Central Catholic at Billerica, 3:45 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 3:45 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Lowell Catholic, 4 p.m.; Andover at Tewksbury, 6 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Notre Dame at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Pelham at Sanborn, 4 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Pinkerton at Windham, 4 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Pinkerton at Windham, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Farmington at Timberlane, 4:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Chelmsford, 6 p.m.; Salem at Winnacunnet, 6 p.m.; Mascenic at Windham, 6:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Pentucket at Masconomet, 4:30 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 5 p.m.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you