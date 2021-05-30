MONDAY’S GAMES
Baseball
Sanborn at Pembroke, 10 a.m.; Dracut at Andover, 10 a.m.; Methuen at Lawrence, 10:30 a.m.; Salem at Windham, 11 a.m.; Billerica at North Andover, 12 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 12 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 1 p.m.; Haverhill at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Lowell at North Andover, 10 a.m.; Dracut at Central Catholic, 11:30 a.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Windham, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Salem at Londonderry, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at Dracut, 11:30 a.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 11:30 a.m.; Pelham at Milford, 5 p.m.
Softball
North Andover at Billerica, 10 a.m.; Dracut at Andover, 10 a.m.; Whittier at Northeast Metro, 10 a.m.; Methuen at Lawrence, 10:30 a.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 3:45 p.m.; Windham at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Souhegan, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Rockport at Pentucket, 10 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Pentucket at Rockport, 10 a.m.
Boys Volleyball
Billerica at North Andover, 11 a.m.; Methuen at Lawrence, 12:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
TUESDAY’S GAMES
Baseball
Malden at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 4:15 p.m.Boys Lacrosse
Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 4:45 p.m.; Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.
Softball
Pentucket at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Central Catholic at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.; Billerica at North Andover, 3:45 p.m.; Methuen at Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Central Catholic at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Billerica, 3:45 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Greater Lawrence at KIPP Academy, 4:30 p.m.; North Andover at Billerica, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Dracut at Andover; Lawrence at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 5 p.m.; Billerica at North Andover, 5 p.m.
