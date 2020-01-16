AREA GAMES

Friday, Jan. 17
Boys Basketball
Greater Lowell at Whittier, 5:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Chelsea, 5:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua South, 6:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Pembroke at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Merrimack Valley at Sanborn, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Lowell, 7 p.m.; Concord at Windham, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Salem at Portsmouth, 7 p.m.; Swampscott at North Andover, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Governor’s Academy at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.; KIPP Academy at Presentation of Mary, 5:30 p.m.; Exeter at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Concord, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 6:30 p.m.; Portsmouth at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Plymouth at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Chelmsford, 7 p.m.; Pelham at Pembroke, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Springfield Central, 9 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Roxbury Latin at Brooks, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Methuen at Westford Academy, 7 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Pentucket at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Chelmsford at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Phillips at St. John’s Prep, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Boys Basketball
Phillips at Tabor Academy, 2:30 p.m.; Matignon at Presentation of Mary, 3 p.m.; Brooks at Nobles, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Nobles at Brooks, 2 p.m.; Phillips at Milton Academy, 2 p.m.; Whittier at Stoneham, 6 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Hanover at Pinkerton, 11:40 a.m.; Sanborn at ConVal, 12 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 2 p.m.; Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 4:30 p.m.; Pelham at Windham, 6:40 p.m.; Tewksbury at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Waltham at Andover, 7:50 p.m.; Manchester Central at Salem, 8:40 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Haverhill at Andover, 11:45 a.m.; Lawrence Academy at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.; St. Paul’s at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Wayland at Central Catholic, 8:30 p.m.; Concord at Pinkerton, 8:40 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Lawrence at Andover, 10 a.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 10 a.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Lawrence at Andover, 10 a.m.
Boys Swimming
Phillips at Peddie, 3:15 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 4:30 p.m.; Portsmouth at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Phillips at Peddie, 3:15 p.m.; Portsmouth at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Timberlane at Hollis-Brookline, 9 a.m.; Pinkerton at Springfield Central, 9 a.m.; John Stark at Pelham, 9 a.m.; Greater Lawrence at Reading, 9 a.m.; Salem at Merrimack, 9 a.m.; North Andover at Reading, 9 a.m.; Andover at Woburn, 10 a.m.; Methuen at Marshfield, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Deerfield Academy, 2 p.m.; Brooks at BB&N, 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.