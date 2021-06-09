Area Games

CARL RUSSO/staff photoAndover freshman pitcher Jackie Giordano and the rest of the Warriors will be taking on Haverhill Wednesday. 

 Carl Russo

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Baseball

Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Mystic Valley at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 5 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 5:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Kingswood, 6 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Andover at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Mystic Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 7 p.m.

Softball

Salem at Exeter, 2 p.m.; Georgetown at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Derryfield at Timberlane, 5 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Amesbury at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Pentucket at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Triton at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Triton at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Andover at Haverhill, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Baseball

Georgetown at Manchester, 3:45 p.m.; Lynnfield at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Central Catholic at Methuen, 3:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 4:15 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Pentucket at Amesbury, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

North Reading at Pentucket, 4:30 p.m.; Methuen at Tewksbury, 5:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Softball

Methuen at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Georgetown at Amesbury, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Methuen at Lowell, 3:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at North Andover, 3:45 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Lowell at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 3:45 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Haverhill, 4 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Whittier at Essex Agricultural, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Whittier at Essex Agricultural, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Central Catholic at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 5:30 p.m.; Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Central Catholic at Lowell

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Boys Lacrosse

Andover at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Essex Agricultural at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 5:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 7 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

Softball

Andover at Haverhill, 3:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Tewksbury, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Methuen, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Lowell at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 3:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Haverhill, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Windham at Bedford, 3 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 4 p.m.

