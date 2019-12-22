Area Games

TIM JEAN/Staff photoHaverhill's Ben Davoli, left, battling with Chelmsford's Evan Kinney last year, will be at home along with the rest of the Hillies Tuesday morning in a Christmas Eve dual meet. 

 Tim Jean

SUNDAY’S GAMES

Girls Basketball

Haverhill at Newton South, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Concord-Carlisle, 5:15 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Wayland at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at North Andover, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Pentucket at North Reading, 10:30 a.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Pentucket at North Reading, 10:30 a.m.

Boys Swimming

Pinkerton at Coe-Brown, 8 a.m.; Norwell at Pentucket, 10 a.m.; Salem at Oyster River, 10:15 a.m.

Girls Swimming

Pinkerton at Coe-Brown, 8 a.m.; Salem at Oyster River, 10:15 a.m.

MONDAY’S GAMES

Boys Basketball

Ipswich at Whittier, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Presentation of Mary, 5:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Georgetown at Whittier, 11 a.m.; North Andover at Bedford, 5:30 p.m.; Presentation of Mary at KIPP Academy, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Westford Academy, 7 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 7 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Souhegan at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Westborough at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; North Andover at Reading, 7:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Westford Academy, 7:45 p.m.

Wrestling

Whittier at Lawrence, 10 a.m.

TUESDAY’S GAMES

Wrestling

North Andover at Haverhill, 10 a.m.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Boys Basketball

Sanborn at Winnacunnet, 12 p.m.; Timberlane at Winnacunnet, 1:30 p.m.; Salem at Lebanon, 3 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Pinkerton at Hollis-Brookline, 1 p.m.; Pelham at Greater Lowell, 2:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Salem, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Pinkerton at Windham, 4:30 p.m.; North Andover at Wilmington, 5 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Andover at Braintree, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Boys Basketball

Windham at Haverhill, 3 p.m.; Presentation of Mary at Stoneham, 5 p.m.; Pinkerton at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Presentation of Mary at Whittier, 11:30 a.m.; Pinkerton at Cambridge, 1 p.m.; Georgetown at Tech Boston, 1 p.m.; Lawrence at Goffstown, 2:30 p.m.; Pelham at Salem, 5:30 p.m.; Windham at Portsmouth, 6 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Salem at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Cathedral at Central Catholic, 1:30 p.m.; Salem at Windham, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Lawrence at Framingham, 8 a.m.; Pinkerton at Lowell, 9 a.m.; Greater Lawrence, Methuen at Pentucket, 9 a.m.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Boys Basketball

Littleton at Pentucket, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Lawrence at Salem, 11 a.m.; Pinkerton at Pelham, 12:30 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Timberlane at Spaulding, 2 p.m.; Pelham at Spaulding, 2 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Pentucket at Durfee, 2 p.m.; Andover at Waltham, 3:10 p.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 8:30 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Longmeadow at Methuen, 2 p.m.; Central Catholic at Burlington, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Shrewsbury, 6 p.m.; La Salle Academy at Andover, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Pinkerton at Oyster River, 8 a.m.

Girls Swimming

Pinkerton at Oyster River, 8 a.m.

Wrestling

Timberlane, Central Catholic, Haverhill, Pinkerton at Lowell, 9 a.m.; North Andover at Marshfield, 9 a.m.

