Area Games

CARL RUSSO/staff photoPinkerton's Wilson Mills, spiking the ball against Timberlane last week, is back in action along with the rest of the Astros today against Dover. 

 Carl Russo

TODAY’S GAMES

Baseball

Amesbury at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pelham at Campbell, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Exeter at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Andover at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Salem at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Dover at Windham, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4:15 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Whittier, 4:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 4:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua North, 5 p.m.; Windham at Dover, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Timberlane at Windham, 5 p.m.; Windham at Dover, 5 p.m.; Nashua North at Pinkerton, 5:30 p.m.; Campbell at Pelham, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Manchester Central at Salem, 1 p.m.; Pelham at Campbell, 4 p.m.; Oyster River at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Dover at Windham, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua North, 5 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.

Softball

Winnacunnet at Salem, 1 p.m.; Lawrence at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 3:45 p.m.; Pelham at Campbell, 4 p.m.; Souhegan at Sanborn, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Exeter, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.; Dover at Windham, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Amesbury, 4:45 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 5 p.m.; Windham at Dover, 5 p.m.; Andover at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Methuen at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Exeter at Salem, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Haverhill at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Salem at Exeter, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; St. Thomas Aquinas at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Winnacunnet at Salem, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Winnacunnet at Salem, 3:30 p.m.; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 4 p.m.; Amesbury at Triton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Souhegan at Windham; Andover at Lowell, 5 p.m.; Farmington at Salem, 5 p.m.; Dover at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 5:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Baseball

Souhegan at Sanborn, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Pingree, 4:45 p.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 5 p.m.; Governor’s Academy at Middlesex School, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 7 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Whittier at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 4 p.m.; Newburyport at Triton, 4:15 p.m.; Pingree at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.; Governor’s Academy at Middlesex School, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Triton at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4 p.m.; Middlesex School at Governor’s Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Phillips at Pingree, 4:45 p.m.; Windham at Salem, 5:30 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

Softball

Salem at Pinkerton, 1 p.m.; Georgetown at Ipswich, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Rockport, 3:45 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Governor’s Academy at Rivers, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Pingree, 4:45 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Haverhill at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; St. Thomas Aquinas at Salem, 4 p.m.; Souhegan at Sanborn, 4:30 p.m.; Pingree at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.; Governor’s Academy at Middlesex School, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Methuen at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Windham, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Wilton Lyndeborough, 4:30 p.m.; Souhegan at Sanborn, 4:30 p.m.; Middlesex School at Governor’s Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Pingree at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Campbell at Pelham, 4 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Campbell at Pelham, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Central Catholic at Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Methuen at Haverhill, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Baseball

Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 10 a.m.; Lowell at Andover, 10 a.m.; Rockport at Amesbury, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at Lawrence, 10:30 a.m.; Pingree at Phillips, 2 p.m.; Middlesex School at Governor’s Academy, 2:30 p.m.; Ipswich at Georgetown, 3 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 3 p.m.; Pingree at Phillips, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Andover at Central Catholic, 10 a.m.; Salem at Windham, 10 a.m.; Middlesex School at Governor’s Academy, 2:30 p.m.; Phillips at Pingree, 3 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Pinkerton, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Pinkerton at Winnacunnet, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 11:30 a.m.; Timberlane at Nashua South, 1 p.m.; Governor’s Academy at Middlesex School, 2 p.m.; Windham at Hollis-Brookline, 3 p.m.; Nobles at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.

Softball

Shawsheen Valley at Whittier, 11 a.m.; Phillips at Brooks, 3:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Governor’s Academy at Middlesex School, 2 p.m.; Groton at Phillips, 2:45 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Windham at Dover, 10 a.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 10 a.m.; Andover at North Andover, 10 a.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 10 a.m.; Salem at Pinkerton, 10 a.m.; Middlesex School at Governor’s Academy, 2 p.m.; Lawrence at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Windham at Dover, 10 a.m.; Andover at North Andover, 10 a.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 10 a.m.; Salem at Pinkerton, 10 a.m.; Middlesex School at Governor’s Academy, 2 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 3:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.

Wrestling

Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen Valley; Methuen at Haverhill; Andover at Lowell; Lawrence at Central Catholic, 10 a.m.; Whittier at Greater Lowell, 10 a.m.

