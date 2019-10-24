Friday, Oct. 25
Field Hockey
Merrimack at Pinkerton, 2 p.m.; Dover at Windham, 3 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 3:45 p.m.; Bishop Fenwick at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Georgetown, 6 p.m.
Football
St. Thomas Aquinas at Pelham, 6 p.m.; Timberlane at Bedford, 7 p.m.; Whittier at Chelsea, 7 p.m.; Billerica at North Andover, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Exeter at Salem, 4 p.m.; Windham at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.; Sanborn at Laconia, 6 p.m.; Timberlane at Manchester Central, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Sanborn at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Salem at Exeter, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Cathedral (Boston), 4 p.m.; Manchester Central at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Notre Dame at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Windham, 4 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Chelmsford at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Whittier at Essex Tech, 4 p.m.; Presentation of Mary at Fellowship Christian, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 5:15 p.m.; Manchester Central at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Danvers at Andover, 5:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.; Exeter at Salem, 6:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Boys Cross Country
Greater Lawrence at Presentation of Mary, 9 a.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 10 a.m.; Windham at Pelham, 10 a.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 12 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 12 p.m.; Brooks at Milton Academy, 4 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Greater Lawrence at Presentation of Mary, 9 a.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 10 a.m.; Windham at Pelham, 10 a.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 12 p.m.; Brooks at Milton Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
Brooks at Governor’s Academy, 2:45 p.m.; Andover at Cohasset, 4:30 p.m.
Football
Lawrence at Methuen, 1 p.m.; Sanborn at Gilford, 1:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Windham, 1:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Central Catholic, 1:30 p.m.; Salem at Goffstown, 1:30 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 2 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 2:30 p.m.; Brooks at St. George’s, 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Brooks at Governor’s Academy, 2:45 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Brooks at Governor’s Academy, 2:45 p.m.; Newton South at Andover, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Billerica at North Andover, 2:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Haverhill at Lee, 2 p.m.
