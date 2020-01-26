AREA GAMES

RYAN HUTTON/Staff photoJenny Hubbard and HPNA will look to keep rolling when they host Beverly on Monday.

 Ryan Hutton

Monday, Jan. 27

Girls Basketball

Presentation of Mary at Northeast Metro, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Methuen, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Pinkerton at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Beverly at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Newton South at Methuen, 7 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Triton at Pentucket, 6 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Pentucket at Triton, 6 p.m.

Girls Skiing

Andover at Masconomet, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Greater Lawrence at Blue Hills, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Boys Basketball

Presentation of Mary at Fellowship Christian, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 5:15 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Whittier, 5:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 5:30 p.m.; Goffstown at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Campbell at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Kennett at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Tewksbury, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Whittier at Northeast Metro, 5:15 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Pelham at Campbell, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Concord, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Goffstown, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Oyster River, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at North Andover, 7 p.m.; Sanborn at Bishop Brady, 7 p.m.; Tewksbury at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Timberlane at Londonderry, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 8:30 p.m.

Boys Skiing

Andover at Masconomet, 3:30 p.m. 

 

