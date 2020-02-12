WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Boys Basketball

Kents Hill at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Governor’s Academy at Brooks, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lowell, 5:30 p.m.; Chelsea at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Pinkerton at Windham, 3:30 p.m.; Brooks at Governor’s Academy, 4 p.m.; Phillips at Proctor Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Pelham at Sanborn, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Haverhill at Boston Latin, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Concord-Carlisle, 4:05 p.m.; Brooks at St Marks, 4:30 p.m.; Phillips at Kimball Union, 4:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Windham, 5:40 p.m.; Malden Catholic at Central Catholic, 5:40 p.m.; Andover at Acton-Boxborough, 6:10 p.m.; Pelham at Manchester Memorial, 6:10 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 7 p.m.; Bedford at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Salem at Nashua North, 7:10 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Cambridge at Central Catholic, 3:20 p.m.; Holderness at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Andover at Acton-Boxborough, 5:45 p.m.

Boys Skiing

Phillips at Vermont Academy, 2:45 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Skiing

Phillips at Vermont Academy, 2:45 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Malden at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Campbell, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Lawrence at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Concord at Timberlane, 7 p.m.; Salem at Windham, 7 p.m.

