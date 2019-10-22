WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Field Hockey
BB&N at Phillips, 3:15 p.m.; Lawrence Academy at Brooks, 3:15 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Methuen, 3:45 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Lawrence, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Lawrence Academy at Brooks, 3:15 p.m.; Phillips at Cushing Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Hanover at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Lawrence Academy at Brooks, 3:15 p.m.; Thayer Academy at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Whittier at Chelsea, 4 p.m.; Vermont Academy at Bradford Christian, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Concord, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Lawrence Academy at Brooks, 3:15 p.m.; North Andover at Lynnfield, 5 p.m.; Spaulding at Windham, 5:15 p.m.; Everett at Haverhill, 5:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Salem, 5:30 p.m.; Triton at Somerville, 5:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Salem at Dover, 5:45 p.m.; Timberlane at Portsmouth, 6:15 p.m.; Pinkerton at Keene, 6:45 p.m.
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Boys Cross Country
Bradford Christian at St. Andresw, 3 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Bradford Christian at St. Andrews, 3 p.m.
Field Hockey
Pentucket at North Reading, 3:45 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Pentucket at North Reading, 3:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Nashoba Tech at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 7:30 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
North Reading at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 3:45 p.m.; Chelsea at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Revere at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Methuen at Lowell, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Whittier at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; Chelsea at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Nashoba Tech at Presentation of Mary, 5:30 p.m.; Andover at Marblehead, 5:30 p.m.; North Middlesex Regional at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.; Pelham at Kingswood, 5:45 p.m.
