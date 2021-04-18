Monday’s Games

Baseball

Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Dover, 4 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Windham, 4 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Greater Lawrence at Lynn Tech, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Dover at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Salem at Windham, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Goffstown, 4 p.m.; Windham at Salem, 5 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Hollis-Brookline at Windham, 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baseball

Pelham at St. Thomas Aquinas, 4 p.m.; Sanborn at ConVal, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Central Catholic at Andover

Girls Indoor Track

Central Catholic at Andover

Boys Lacrosse

Dover at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Salem, 4 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Windham, 4 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Dover, 4 p.m.; Salem at Bedford, 4 p.m.; Windham at Winnacunnet, 5 p.m.

Softball

St. Thomas Aquinas at Pelham, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Sanborn at ConVal, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Haverhill at Andover, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Haverhill at Andover, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Timberlane at Londonderry, 5:15 p.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 6:15 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Mystic Valley at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baseball

Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 4 p.m.; Dover at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Salem at Portsmouth, 4 p.m.; Windham at Winnacunnet, 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Lynn Tech at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Softball

Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Dover, 4 p.m.; Sanborn at ConVal, 4:30 p.m.; Portsmouth at Salem, 4:30 p.m.; Windham at Winnacunnet, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 4 p.m.; Sanborn at ConVal, 4:30 p.m.; Windham at Salem, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Salem at Windham, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 4 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.

Boys Track and Field

Portsmouth at Salem, 4 p.m.

Girls Track and Field

Portsmouth at Salem, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Windham at Salem, 6:15 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 11 a.m.

