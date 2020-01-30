AREA GAMES

CARL RUSSO/Staff photoBrandon Goris and Lawrence can deliver a statement win when they host Lowell on Friday.

 Carl Russo

Friday, Jan. 31

Boys Basketball

Whittier at Lynn Tech, 5:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech, 5:30 p.m.; Pelham at Laconia, 6 p.m.; Loomis Chaffee at Phillips, 6 p.m.; Goffstown at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Bow at Sanborn, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Billerica, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Greater Lowell at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Chelsea at Presentation of Mary, 5:30 p.m.; Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Kingswood at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Goffstown, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 6:30 p.m.; Laconia at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 7 p.m.; Salem at Manchester Memorial, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Phillips at BB&N, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Skiing

Andover at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Salem at Londonderry, 5 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Salem at Londonderry, 5 p.m.

Wrestling

North Andover at St. John’s Prep, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Boys Basketball

Phillips at Nobles, 2 p.m.; BB&N at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Revere at Andover, 2 p.m.; Brooks at Cushing Academy, 3 p.m.; Kimball Union at Phillips, 3:15 p.m.; Pentucket at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Methuen at Newton South, 12:20 p.m.; Bedford at Pinkerton, 1 p.m.; Brooks at Governor’s Academy, 2 p.m.; Salem at Merrimack, 4 p.m.; Alvirne at Pelham, 4:40 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 5:40 p.m.; Phillips at Loomis Chaffee, 6 p.m.; Bishop Brady at Windham, 6:45 p.m.; Haverhill at St. John’s Prep, 7 p.m.; Lincoln/Sudbury at North Andover, 7:30 p.m.; Belmont at Sanborn, 8:05 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 8:55 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Dexter Southfield School at Brooks, 2 p.m.; Deerfield Academy at Phillips, 2:20 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 7:10 p.m.; Bedford at Pinkerton, 7:30 p.m.; Boston Latin at Central Catholic, 8:15 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Pentucket at Newburyport, 9 a.m.; Phillips at Deerfield Academy, 2 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Phillips at Deerfield Academy, 2 p.m.

Wrestling

Timberlane at Danbury, 9 a.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 9 a.m.; Pinkerton at Concord, 9 a.m.; Pentucket at Gloucester, 9 a.m.; Pelham at Manchester Central, 9 a.m.; Greater Lawrence at Winchester, 9 a.m.; Salem at Methuen, 9 a.m.; Andover at Malden Catholic, 10 a.m.; Brooks at Belmont Hill, 2 p.m.

 

Tags

Recommended for you