AREA GAMES

Friday, Jan. 31
Boys Basketball
Whittier at Lynn Tech, 5:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech, 5:30 p.m.; Pelham at Laconia, 6 p.m.; Loomis Chaffee at Phillips, 6 p.m.; Goffstown at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Triton at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Bow at Sanborn, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Billerica, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Greater Lowell at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Chelsea at Presentation of Mary, 5:30 p.m.; Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Kingswood at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Goffstown, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 6:30 p.m.; Laconia at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 7 p.m.; Salem at Manchester Memorial, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Phillips at BB&N, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Andover at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Salem at Londonderry, 5 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Salem at Londonderry, 5 p.m.
Wrestling
North Andover at St. John’s Prep, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Boys Basketball
Phillips at Nobles, 2 p.m.; BB&N at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Revere at Andover, 2 p.m.; Brooks at Cushing Academy, 3 p.m.; Kimball Union at Phillips, 3:15 p.m.; Pentucket at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Methuen at Newton South, 12:20 p.m.; Bedford at Pinkerton, 1 p.m.; Brooks at Governor’s Academy, 2 p.m.; Salem at Merrimack, 4 p.m.; Alvirne at Pelham, 4:40 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 5:40 p.m.; Phillips at Loomis Chaffee, 6 p.m.; Bishop Brady at Windham, 6:45 p.m.; Haverhill at St. John’s Prep, 7 p.m.; Lincoln/Sudbury at North Andover, 7:30 p.m.; Belmont at Sanborn, 8:05 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 8:55 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Dexter Southfield School at Brooks, 2 p.m.; Deerfield Academy at Phillips, 2:20 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 7:10 p.m.; Bedford at Pinkerton, 7:30 p.m.; Boston Latin at Central Catholic, 8:15 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Pentucket at Newburyport, 9 a.m.; Phillips at Deerfield Academy, 2 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Phillips at Deerfield Academy, 2 p.m.
Wrestling
Timberlane at Danbury, 9 a.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 9 a.m.; Pinkerton at Concord, 9 a.m.; Pentucket at Gloucester, 9 a.m.; Pelham at Manchester Central, 9 a.m.; Greater Lawrence at Winchester, 9 a.m.; Salem at Methuen, 9 a.m.; Andover at Malden Catholic, 10 a.m.; Brooks at Belmont Hill, 2 p.m.
