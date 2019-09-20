MONDAY’S GAMES
Field Hockey
Haverhill at Tewksbury, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Masconomet, 3:45 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at North Reading, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Dover at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Concord at Windham, 4 p.m.; Exeter at Salem, 4 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 6 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Manchester, 6:45 p.m.
Golf
John Stark at Sanborn, 3:30 p.m.; Lowell at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Dracut, 3:30 p.m.; Pelham at Monadnock, 3:30 p.m.; Methuen at Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Greater Lowell at Whittier, 4 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Belmont at Andover, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Haverhill at Tewksbury, 5 p.m.; Lawrence at Dracut, 5 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 5:30 p.m.; Georgetown at St. Mary’s, 5:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Whittier, 5:30 p.m.
TUESDAY’S GAMES
Boys Cross Country
St. Thomas Aquinas at Sanborn, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
St. Thomas Aquinas at Sanborn, 3:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
Merrimack Valley at Sanborn, 4 p.m.; Plymouth at Pelham, 4 p.m.
Golf
Methuen at Billerica, 3 p.m.; Amesbury at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Georgetown at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Triton, 3:30 p.m.; Windham at Pembroke, 3:30 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 3:30 p.m.; B.C. High at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Amesbury at Newburyport, 3:45 p.m.; Georgetown at Lynnfield, 3:45 p.m.; Ipswich at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Manchester at Triton, 3:45 p.m.; Chelsea at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Bishop Brady at Sanborn, 4 p.m.; Exeter at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Essex Tech, 4 p.m.; Concord at Windham, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Kearsarge at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Salem at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 7:15 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Tewksbury at Haverhill, 3:45 p.m.; Newburyport at Amesbury, 3:45 p.m.; Lynnfield at Georgetown, 3:45 p.m.; Pelham at Milford, 4 p.m.; Spaulding at Salem, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Matignon, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Notre Dame at Presentation of Mary, 4 p.m.; Merrimack Valley at Sanborn, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Exeter, 4 p.m.; Windham at Concord, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua South, 4 p.m.; Triton at Manchester, 4 p.m.; Bradford Christian at Boston International, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Pentucket at Ipswich, 6 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Brooks at Governor’s Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Presentation of Mary at Chelsea, 5:30 p.m.; Pelham at St. Thomas Aquinas, 5:45 p.m.
