THURSDAY’S GAMES
Boys Cross Country
Bradford Christian at Pingree, 3 p.m.; Salem at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Bradford Christian at Pingree, 3 p.m.
Field Hockey
Pelham at Oyster River, 4:30 p.m.; Phillips at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
Lowell at Methuen, 3 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Northeast Metro, 3:30 p.m.; Dracut at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Manchester Central, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.; Masconomet at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Windham, 3:30 p.m.; Billerica at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Bishop Brady at Pelham, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Pentucket at Masconomet, 3:45 p.m.; Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Lynn Tech, 4 p.m.; ConVal at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Georgetown, 7 p.m.; Dracut at Lawrence, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Masconomet at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Triton at North Reading, 4:30 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Tewksbury at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Whittier at Fellowship Christian, 4 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Presentation of Mary, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Field Hockey
Central Catholic at West Bridgewater, 3 p.m.; Salem at Timberlane, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Masconomet, 3:45 p.m.; Nashoba Regional at Andover, 6 p.m.; North Andover at Acton-Boxborough, 7 p.m.
Football
Salem at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen Valley, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Westford Academy, 7 p.m.; Sanborn at Souhegan, 7 p.m.; Masconomet at Amesbury, 7 p.m.; North Reading at Newburyport, 7 p.m.; Triton at Georgetown, 7 p.m.; Manchester Central at Windham, 7 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 7 p.m.; Merrimack Valley at Pelham, 7 p.m.
Golf
Methuen at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Nashoba Tech at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Presentation of Mary at Northeast Metro, 4 p.m.; Windham at Keene, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Greater Lawrence at Nashoba Tech, 4 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Presentation of Mary, 4 p.m.; Sanborn at Souhegan, 4 p.m.; Hanover at Pelham, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Andover at Lowell, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Whittier at Mystic Valley, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Governor’s Academy at Concord Academy, 5:15 p.m.; Dracut at Haverhill, 5:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 5:30 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Presentation of Mary, 5:30 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 5:30 p.m.; Chelsea at Fellowship Christian, 5:30 p.m.; John Stark at Pelham, 5:45 p.m.; Windham at Keene, 6:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.