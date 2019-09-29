AREA GAMES

Monday, Sept. 30
Field Hockey
Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 3:45 p.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Derryfield at Pelham, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Everett at Lawrence, 7:30 p.m.
Golf
Haverhill at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Sanborn at Derryfield, 3:30 p.m.; Masconomet at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Greater Lawrence at Saugus, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Boston Latin, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Minuteman at Presentation of Mary, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Presentation of Mary at Innovation Charter, 4:30 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 5 p.m.; Dracut at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Chelsea, 5:30 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Dover, 5:45 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Salem, 6:15 p.m.; Pinkerton at Goffstown, 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Boys Cross Country
Pelham at Windham, 3:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Dover at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Pelham at Windham, 3:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Spaulding, 4 p.m.; Dover at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Sanborn at Pelham, 4 p.m.
Golf
Nashoba Tech at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Billerica, 3:30 p.m.; Sanborn at ConVal, 3:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Bishop Guertin, 3:30 p.m.; Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 3:30 p.m.; Kingswood at Windham, 3:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Alvirne, 3:30 p.m.; Pelham at Bishop Brady, 3:30 p.m.; Londonderry at Salem, 3:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Methuen, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Salem at Nashua North, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Northeast Metro, 4 p.m.; Sanborn at Monadnock, 4 p.m.; Essex Tech at Presentation of Mary, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Andover, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Chelsea, 4 p.m.; Dover at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Pembroke, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Merrimack, 6 p.m.; Windham at Manchester Central, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at North Andover, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Nashua North at Salem, 4 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 4 p.m.; Merrimack at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Andover at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Chelsea at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Manchester Central at Windham, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Dover, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Manchester West, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Notre Dame at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Presentation of Mary at Nashoba Tech, 4:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Everett, 5:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 5:30 p.m.; Methuen at Newburyport, 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.