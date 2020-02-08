SCORING

Player, School G Pts PPG

Grace Efosa, Whittier     17     409     24.1

Sarah Dempsey, Windham     15     291     19.4

Portia Batistine, Lawrence     8     146     18.3

Samantha Dewey, Brooks     15     272     18.1

Tatum Shaw, Andover     16     259     16.2

Ester Mills, Fellowship     12     193     16.1

Shannon Collyer, Presentation     16     253     15.8

Kennedy Herndon, Phillips     6     94     15.7

Taina Mair, Brooks     14     213     15.2

Yarleen Betances, Lawrence     12     181     15.1

Aliyah Talley, Whittier     17     257     15.1

Avah Ingalls, Pinkerton     14     200     14.3

Angelica Hurley, Pentucket     18     253     14.1

Olivia Murray, Salem     17     227     13.6

Jordyn Franzen, Salem     17     225     13.2

Staci Krafton, Whittier     17     223     13.1

Brooke Cordes, Brooks     15     193     12.9

Angelina Yacubacci, Pentucket     18     228     12.7

Emily Downer, Central     17     209     12.3

Leandra Kwo, Haverhill     17     204     12.0

Stephanie Tardugno, Methuen     15     180     12.0

Nadeshka Bridgewater, Central     17     200     11.8

McKenna Williams, Pelham     13     151     11.6

Madison Houghton, Sanborn     12     139     11.6

Kya Burdier, Haverhill     17     191     11.2

Eva Fabino, Presentation     16     175     10.9

Olivia Barron, Methuen     15     160     10.7

Adrianna Niles, Central     16     166     10.4

Norah Connors, No. Andover     16     163     10.2

Sophia Tougas, Bradford     15     152     10.1

Mia Censullo, Timberlane     10     101     10.1

Anna Foley, Andover     16     158     9.9

Piath Gabriel, Bradford     14     137     9.8

Jesse Ames, Pinkerton     14     137     9.8

Ellen McGough, Sanborn     10     98     9.8

Adrianna Taboucheroni, Fellowship     11     106     9.6

Grace Merry-Carreiro, Sanborn     12     115     9.6

Hannah McGrath, Phillips     5     46     9.2

Kyana Pena, Gr. Lawrence     15     137     9.1

Lili Rutherford, Pelham     14     128     9.1

Shea Krekorian, Andover     16     143     8.9

Hannah Martin, No. Andover     17     151     8.9

Christina Firek, Haverhill     17     144     8.5

Casey Hunt, Bradford     15     126     8.4

Mackenzie Currie, Pentucket     18     149     8.3

Livi Tsetsilas, Windham     13     108     8.3

Alana Scott, Bradford     15     119     7.9

Claire Finney, Central     17     134     7.9

Carly Saif, Salem     17     121     7.1

Ellie Morris, Sanborn     10     71     7.1

McKayla Dingle, Haverhill     16     112     7.0

Hannah Collins, Timberlane     9     63     7.0

 

3-POINTERS

Player, School 3s

Shannon Collyer, Presentation     38

Angelica Hurley, Pentucket     36

Jordyn Franzen, Salem     35

Norah Connors, No. Andover     34

Sophia Tougas, Bradford     32

Tatum Shaw, Andover     31

Taina Mair, Brooks     30

Grace Efosa, Whittier     30

Stella Hazelton, Salem     29

Stephanie Tardugno, Methuen     28

Adrianna Taboucheroni, Fellowship     26

Olivia Murray, Salem     25

Portia Batistine, Lawrence     22

Christina Firek, Haverhill     21

Claire Finney, Central     20

McKayla Dingle, Haverhill     20

Grace Merry-Carreiro, Sanborn     20

Brooke Hardock, Andover     18

Shea Krekorian, Andover     18

Claudia Porto, Central     18

Avah Ingalls, Pinkerton     18

Alana Scott, Bradford     17

Brooke Cordes, Brooks     17

Olivia Barron, Methuen     17

Caitlin Panos, No. Andover     17

Ellen McGough, Sanborn     17

 

*Note: Stats are current through Friday, Feb. 7. Games missing (many being from Holiday tournaments): Lawrence (5), Whittier (1), Pelham (2), Brooks (2). Phillips and Bradford Christian has not consistently reported scores.

**For updates or corrections, please contact Kyle Gaudette at kgaudette@eagletribune.com.

