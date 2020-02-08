SCORING
Player, School G Pts PPG
Grace Efosa, Whittier 17 409 24.1
Sarah Dempsey, Windham 15 291 19.4
Portia Batistine, Lawrence 8 146 18.3
Samantha Dewey, Brooks 15 272 18.1
Tatum Shaw, Andover 16 259 16.2
Ester Mills, Fellowship 12 193 16.1
Shannon Collyer, Presentation 16 253 15.8
Kennedy Herndon, Phillips 6 94 15.7
Taina Mair, Brooks 14 213 15.2
Yarleen Betances, Lawrence 12 181 15.1
Aliyah Talley, Whittier 17 257 15.1
Avah Ingalls, Pinkerton 14 200 14.3
Angelica Hurley, Pentucket 18 253 14.1
Olivia Murray, Salem 17 227 13.6
Jordyn Franzen, Salem 17 225 13.2
Staci Krafton, Whittier 17 223 13.1
Brooke Cordes, Brooks 15 193 12.9
Angelina Yacubacci, Pentucket 18 228 12.7
Emily Downer, Central 17 209 12.3
Leandra Kwo, Haverhill 17 204 12.0
Stephanie Tardugno, Methuen 15 180 12.0
Nadeshka Bridgewater, Central 17 200 11.8
McKenna Williams, Pelham 13 151 11.6
Madison Houghton, Sanborn 12 139 11.6
Kya Burdier, Haverhill 17 191 11.2
Eva Fabino, Presentation 16 175 10.9
Olivia Barron, Methuen 15 160 10.7
Adrianna Niles, Central 16 166 10.4
Norah Connors, No. Andover 16 163 10.2
Sophia Tougas, Bradford 15 152 10.1
Mia Censullo, Timberlane 10 101 10.1
Anna Foley, Andover 16 158 9.9
Piath Gabriel, Bradford 14 137 9.8
Jesse Ames, Pinkerton 14 137 9.8
Ellen McGough, Sanborn 10 98 9.8
Adrianna Taboucheroni, Fellowship 11 106 9.6
Grace Merry-Carreiro, Sanborn 12 115 9.6
Hannah McGrath, Phillips 5 46 9.2
Kyana Pena, Gr. Lawrence 15 137 9.1
Lili Rutherford, Pelham 14 128 9.1
Shea Krekorian, Andover 16 143 8.9
Hannah Martin, No. Andover 17 151 8.9
Christina Firek, Haverhill 17 144 8.5
Casey Hunt, Bradford 15 126 8.4
Mackenzie Currie, Pentucket 18 149 8.3
Livi Tsetsilas, Windham 13 108 8.3
Alana Scott, Bradford 15 119 7.9
Claire Finney, Central 17 134 7.9
Carly Saif, Salem 17 121 7.1
Ellie Morris, Sanborn 10 71 7.1
McKayla Dingle, Haverhill 16 112 7.0
Hannah Collins, Timberlane 9 63 7.0
3-POINTERS
Player, School 3s
Shannon Collyer, Presentation 38
Angelica Hurley, Pentucket 36
Jordyn Franzen, Salem 35
Norah Connors, No. Andover 34
Sophia Tougas, Bradford 32
Tatum Shaw, Andover 31
Taina Mair, Brooks 30
Grace Efosa, Whittier 30
Stella Hazelton, Salem 29
Stephanie Tardugno, Methuen 28
Adrianna Taboucheroni, Fellowship 26
Olivia Murray, Salem 25
Portia Batistine, Lawrence 22
Christina Firek, Haverhill 21
Claire Finney, Central 20
McKayla Dingle, Haverhill 20
Grace Merry-Carreiro, Sanborn 20
Brooke Hardock, Andover 18
Shea Krekorian, Andover 18
Claudia Porto, Central 18
Avah Ingalls, Pinkerton 18
Alana Scott, Bradford 17
Brooke Cordes, Brooks 17
Olivia Barron, Methuen 17
Caitlin Panos, No. Andover 17
Ellen McGough, Sanborn 17
*Note: Stats are current through Friday, Feb. 7. Games missing (many being from Holiday tournaments): Lawrence (5), Whittier (1), Pelham (2), Brooks (2). Phillips and Bradford Christian has not consistently reported scores.
**For updates or corrections, please contact Kyle Gaudette at kgaudette@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.