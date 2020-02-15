Area Girls Basketball Scoring Leaders

CARL RUSSO/Staff photoAfter another big week, Fellowship's Ester Mills keeps racing up our area girls scoring leaders.

 Carl Russo

SCORING

Player, School G Pts PPG

Grace Efosa, Whittier     19     472     24.8

Sarah Dempsey, Windham     17     321     18.9

Portia Batistine, Lawrence     8     146     18.3

Ester Mills, Fellowship     14     253     18.1

Samantha Dewey, Brooks     16     288     18.0

Shannon Collyer, Presentation     17     270     15.9

Tatum Shaw, Andover     18     283     15.7

Yarleen Betances, Lawrence     14     217     15.5

Taina Mair, Brooks     15     229     15.3

Aliyah Talley, Whittier     19     283     14.9

Jordyn Franzen, Salem     19     273     14.4

Avah Ingalls, Pinkerton     17     233     13.7

Brooke Cordes, Brooks     16     215     13.4

Angelica Hurley, Pentucket     21     281     13.4

Olivia Murray, Salem     19     248     13.1

Staci Krafton, Whittier     19     249     13.1

Leandra Kwo, Haverhill     19     246     13.0

Angelina Yacubacci, Pentucket     21     256     12.1

Emily Downer, Central     18     218     12.1

Stephanie Tardugno, Methuen     18     218     12.1

Nadeshka Bridgewater, Central     17     200     11.8

McKenna Williams, Pelham     13     151     11.6

Madison Houghton, Sanborn     14     160     11.4

Kya Burdier, Haverhill     17     191     11.2

Eva Fabino, Presentation     17     187     11.0

Olivia Barron, Methuen     18     191     10.6

Adrianna Taboucheroni, Fellowship     12     125     10.4

Ellen McGough, Sanborn     12     123     10.3

Adrianna Niles, Central     17     174     10.2

Norah Connors, No. Andover     17     171     10.1

Anna Foley, Andover     18     176     9.8

Jesse Ames, Pinkerton     17     167     9.8

Lili Rutherford, Pelham     15     144     9.6

Mia Censullo, Timberlane     12     109     9.1

Kyana Pena, Gr. Lawrence     17     153     9.0

Hannah Martin, No. Andover     18     158     8.8

Shea Krekorian, Andover     18     154     8.6

Grace Merry-Carreiro, Sanborn     14     121     8.6

Christina Firek, Haverhill     19     161     8.5

Mackenzie Currie, Pentucket     21     172     8.2

Claire Finney, Central     18     143     7.9

Carly Saif, Salem     19     148     7.8

Livi Tsetsilas, Windham     15     117     7.8

Miany Molina, Gr. Lawrence     15     116     7.7

Brooke Hardock, Andover     18     128     7.1

McKayla Dingle, Haverhill     18     128     7.1

 

3-POINTERS

Player, School 3s

Jordyn Franzen, Salem     44

Shannon Collyer, Presentation     42

Angelica Hurley, Pentucket     41

Norah Connors, No. Andover     35

Tatum Shaw, Andover     33

Grace Efosa, Whittier     33

Stephanie Tardugno, Methuen     32

Taina Mair, Brooks     31

Adrianna Taboucheroni, Fellowship     31

Olivia Murray, Salem     30

Stella Hazelton, Salem     29

Christina Firek, Haverhill     23

Claire Finney, Central     22

Portia Batistine, Lawrence     22

Olivia Barron, Methuen     22

Ellen McGough, Sanborn     22

Brooke Hardock, Andover     21

McKayla Dingle, Haverhill     21

Shea Krekorian, Andover     20

Caitlin Panos, No. Andover     20

Grace Merry-Carreiro, Sanborn     20

 

*Note: Stats are current through Friday, Feb. 14. Games missing: Lawrence (6), Whittier (1), Pelham (3), Brooks (2), Greater Lawrence (1). Phillips and Bradford Christian have not consistently reported scores.

**For updates or corrections, please contact Kyle Gaudette at kgaudette@eagletribune.com.

