Area Girls Basketball Scoring Leaders

SCORING
Player, School G Pts PPG
Grace Efosa, Whittier 19 472 24.8
Sarah Dempsey, Windham 17 321 18.9
Portia Batistine, Lawrence 8 146 18.3
Ester Mills, Fellowship 14 253 18.1
Samantha Dewey, Brooks 16 288 18.0
Shannon Collyer, Presentation 17 270 15.9
Tatum Shaw, Andover 18 283 15.7
Yarleen Betances, Lawrence 14 217 15.5
Taina Mair, Brooks 15 229 15.3
Aliyah Talley, Whittier 19 283 14.9
Jordyn Franzen, Salem 19 273 14.4
Avah Ingalls, Pinkerton 17 233 13.7
Brooke Cordes, Brooks 16 215 13.4
Angelica Hurley, Pentucket 21 281 13.4
Olivia Murray, Salem 19 248 13.1
Staci Krafton, Whittier 19 249 13.1
Leandra Kwo, Haverhill 19 246 13.0
Angelina Yacubacci, Pentucket 21 256 12.1
Emily Downer, Central 18 218 12.1
Stephanie Tardugno, Methuen 18 218 12.1
Nadeshka Bridgewater, Central 17 200 11.8
McKenna Williams, Pelham 13 151 11.6
Madison Houghton, Sanborn 14 160 11.4
Kya Burdier, Haverhill 17 191 11.2
Eva Fabino, Presentation 17 187 11.0
Olivia Barron, Methuen 18 191 10.6
Adrianna Taboucheroni, Fellowship 12 125 10.4
Ellen McGough, Sanborn 12 123 10.3
Adrianna Niles, Central 17 174 10.2
Norah Connors, No. Andover 17 171 10.1
Anna Foley, Andover 18 176 9.8
Jesse Ames, Pinkerton 17 167 9.8
Lili Rutherford, Pelham 15 144 9.6
Mia Censullo, Timberlane 12 109 9.1
Kyana Pena, Gr. Lawrence 17 153 9.0
Hannah Martin, No. Andover 18 158 8.8
Shea Krekorian, Andover 18 154 8.6
Grace Merry-Carreiro, Sanborn 14 121 8.6
Christina Firek, Haverhill 19 161 8.5
Mackenzie Currie, Pentucket 21 172 8.2
Claire Finney, Central 18 143 7.9
Carly Saif, Salem 19 148 7.8
Livi Tsetsilas, Windham 15 117 7.8
Miany Molina, Gr. Lawrence 15 116 7.7
Brooke Hardock, Andover 18 128 7.1
McKayla Dingle, Haverhill 18 128 7.1
3-POINTERS
Player, School 3s
Jordyn Franzen, Salem 44
Shannon Collyer, Presentation 42
Angelica Hurley, Pentucket 41
Norah Connors, No. Andover 35
Tatum Shaw, Andover 33
Grace Efosa, Whittier 33
Stephanie Tardugno, Methuen 32
Taina Mair, Brooks 31
Adrianna Taboucheroni, Fellowship 31
Olivia Murray, Salem 30
Stella Hazelton, Salem 29
Christina Firek, Haverhill 23
Claire Finney, Central 22
Portia Batistine, Lawrence 22
Olivia Barron, Methuen 22
Ellen McGough, Sanborn 22
Brooke Hardock, Andover 21
McKayla Dingle, Haverhill 21
Shea Krekorian, Andover 20
Caitlin Panos, No. Andover 20
Grace Merry-Carreiro, Sanborn 20
*Note: Stats are current through Friday, Feb. 14. Games missing: Lawrence (6), Whittier (1), Pelham (3), Brooks (2), Greater Lawrence (1). Phillips and Bradford Christian have not consistently reported scores.
**For updates or corrections, please contact Kyle Gaudette at kgaudette@eagletribune.com.
