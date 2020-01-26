SCORING

Player, School G Pts PPG

Grace Efosa, Whittier     12     295     24.6

Sarah Dempsey, Windham     12     240     20.0

Samantha Dewey, Brooks     13     240     18.5

Portia Batistine, Lawrence     8     146     18.3

Tatum Shaw, Andover     12     194     16.2

Taina Mair, Brooks     12     188     15.7

Yarleen Betances, Lawrence     8     120     15.0

Shannon Collyer, Presentation     12     179     14.9

Ester Mills, Fellowship     9     131     14.6

Olivia Murray, Salem     14     201     14.4

Aliyah Talley, Whittier     12     173     14.4

Avah Ingalls, Pinkerton     11     156     14.2

Angelica Hurley, Pentucket     12     159     13.3

McKenna Williams, Pelham     11     142     12.9

Brooke Cordes, Brooks     13     166     12.8

Emily Downer, Central     12     154     12.8

Staci Krafton, Whittier     12     149     12.4

Angelina Yacubacci, Pentucket     12     148     12.3

Norah Connors, No. Andover     11     134     12.2

Leandra Kwo, Haverhill     13     153     11.8

Madison Houghton, Sanborn     9     105     11.7

Nadeshka Bridgewater, Central     12     139     11.6

Jordyn Franzen, Salem     14     160     11.4

Eva Fabino, Presentation     12     136     11.3

Olivia Barron, Methuen     11     122     11.1

Stephanie Tardugno, Methuen     11     117     10.6

Adrianna Niles, Central     11     115     10.5

Sophia Tougas, Bradford     15     152     10.1

Jesse Ames, Pinkerton     11     111     10.1

Anna Foley, Andover     12     119     9.9

Kya Burdier, Haverhill     13     129     9.9

Grace Merry-Carreiro, Sanborn     9     89     9.9

Piath Gabriel, Bradford     14     137     9.8

Kyana Pena, Gr. Lawrence     12     116     9.7

Lili Rutherford, Pelham     11     107     9.7

Shea Krekorian, Andover     12     114     9.5

Hannah Martin, No. Andover     12     114     9.5

Christina Firek, Haverhill     13     122     9.4

Adrianna Taboucheroni, Fellowship     8     74     9.3

Ellen McGough, Sanborn     7     63     9.0

Ellie Morris, Sanborn     8     69     8.6

Casey Hunt, Bradford     15     126     8.4

Hannah Collins, Timberlane     5     40     8.0

Alana Scott, Bradford     15     119     7.9

Livi Tsetsilas, Windham     11     84     7.6

Brooke Hardock, Andover     12     90     7.5

McKayla Dingle, Haverhill     12     90     7.5

Claire Finney, Central     12     85     7.1

Caitlin Panos, No. Andover     12     84     7.0

Mackenzie Currie, Pentucket     12     84     7.0

Abby Husson, Windham     12     84     7.0

 

3-POINTERS

Player, School 3s

Sophia Tougas, Bradford     32

Norah Connors, No. Andover     30

Taina Mair, Brooks     29

Stella Hazelton, Salem     26

Tatum Shaw, Andover     25

Shannon Collyer, Presentation     24

Jordyn Franzen, Salem     23

Portia Batistine, Lawrence     22

Olivia Murray, Salem     22

Angelica Hurley, Pentucket     21

Christina Firek, Haverhill     19

Grace Efosa, Whittier     19

Adrianna Taboucheroni, Fellowship     18

Alana Scott, Bradford     17

Stephanie Tardugno, Methuen     17

Jennifer Martin, Bradford     16

McKayla Dingle, Haverhill     16

Grace Merry-Carreiro, Sanborn     16

Shea Krekorian, Andover    15

Brooke Cordes, Brooks     15

Avah Ingalls, Pinkerton 15

Claire Finney, Central     14

Caitlin Panos, No. Andover     14

McKenna Williams, Pelham     14

Brooke Hardock, Andover     13

Claudia Porto, Central     13

Olivia Barron, Methuen     13

Samantha Dewey, Brooks     12

 

*Note: Stats are current through Saturday, Jan. 25. Games missing (many being from Holiday tournaments): Lawrence (5), Whittier (1), Pelham (2), Brooks (1). Phillips has not consistently reported scores.

**For updates or corrections, please contact Kyle Gaudette at kgaudette@eagletribune.com.

Tags

Recommended for you