SCORING
Player, School G Pts PPG
Grace Efosa, Whittier 12 295 24.6
Sarah Dempsey, Windham 12 240 20.0
Samantha Dewey, Brooks 13 240 18.5
Portia Batistine, Lawrence 8 146 18.3
Tatum Shaw, Andover 12 194 16.2
Taina Mair, Brooks 12 188 15.7
Yarleen Betances, Lawrence 8 120 15.0
Shannon Collyer, Presentation 12 179 14.9
Ester Mills, Fellowship 9 131 14.6
Olivia Murray, Salem 14 201 14.4
Aliyah Talley, Whittier 12 173 14.4
Avah Ingalls, Pinkerton 11 156 14.2
Angelica Hurley, Pentucket 12 159 13.3
McKenna Williams, Pelham 11 142 12.9
Brooke Cordes, Brooks 13 166 12.8
Emily Downer, Central 12 154 12.8
Staci Krafton, Whittier 12 149 12.4
Angelina Yacubacci, Pentucket 12 148 12.3
Norah Connors, No. Andover 11 134 12.2
Leandra Kwo, Haverhill 13 153 11.8
Madison Houghton, Sanborn 9 105 11.7
Nadeshka Bridgewater, Central 12 139 11.6
Jordyn Franzen, Salem 14 160 11.4
Eva Fabino, Presentation 12 136 11.3
Olivia Barron, Methuen 11 122 11.1
Stephanie Tardugno, Methuen 11 117 10.6
Adrianna Niles, Central 11 115 10.5
Sophia Tougas, Bradford 15 152 10.1
Jesse Ames, Pinkerton 11 111 10.1
Anna Foley, Andover 12 119 9.9
Kya Burdier, Haverhill 13 129 9.9
Grace Merry-Carreiro, Sanborn 9 89 9.9
Piath Gabriel, Bradford 14 137 9.8
Kyana Pena, Gr. Lawrence 12 116 9.7
Lili Rutherford, Pelham 11 107 9.7
Shea Krekorian, Andover 12 114 9.5
Hannah Martin, No. Andover 12 114 9.5
Christina Firek, Haverhill 13 122 9.4
Adrianna Taboucheroni, Fellowship 8 74 9.3
Ellen McGough, Sanborn 7 63 9.0
Ellie Morris, Sanborn 8 69 8.6
Casey Hunt, Bradford 15 126 8.4
Hannah Collins, Timberlane 5 40 8.0
Alana Scott, Bradford 15 119 7.9
Livi Tsetsilas, Windham 11 84 7.6
Brooke Hardock, Andover 12 90 7.5
McKayla Dingle, Haverhill 12 90 7.5
Claire Finney, Central 12 85 7.1
Caitlin Panos, No. Andover 12 84 7.0
Mackenzie Currie, Pentucket 12 84 7.0
Abby Husson, Windham 12 84 7.0
3-POINTERS
Player, School 3s
Sophia Tougas, Bradford 32
Norah Connors, No. Andover 30
Taina Mair, Brooks 29
Stella Hazelton, Salem 26
Tatum Shaw, Andover 25
Shannon Collyer, Presentation 24
Jordyn Franzen, Salem 23
Portia Batistine, Lawrence 22
Olivia Murray, Salem 22
Angelica Hurley, Pentucket 21
Christina Firek, Haverhill 19
Grace Efosa, Whittier 19
Adrianna Taboucheroni, Fellowship 18
Alana Scott, Bradford 17
Stephanie Tardugno, Methuen 17
Jennifer Martin, Bradford 16
McKayla Dingle, Haverhill 16
Grace Merry-Carreiro, Sanborn 16
Shea Krekorian, Andover 15
Brooke Cordes, Brooks 15
Avah Ingalls, Pinkerton 15
Claire Finney, Central 14
Caitlin Panos, No. Andover 14
McKenna Williams, Pelham 14
Brooke Hardock, Andover 13
Claudia Porto, Central 13
Olivia Barron, Methuen 13
Samantha Dewey, Brooks 12
*Note: Stats are current through Saturday, Jan. 25. Games missing (many being from Holiday tournaments): Lawrence (5), Whittier (1), Pelham (2), Brooks (1). Phillips has not consistently reported scores.
**For updates or corrections, please contact Kyle Gaudette at kgaudette@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.