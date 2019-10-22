NEW HAMPSHIRE
Division 1
South
Londonderry 7-0
Salem 6-1
Pinkerton 4-3
Windham 3-4
Timberlane 0-7
Division 2
South
Milford 6-1
Alvirne 6-1
Pelham 5-2
Hollis-Brookline 5-2
Souhegan 4-3
St. Thomas Aquinas 4-3
Manchester West 3-4
ConVal 1-6
Sanborn 0-7
MERRIMACK VALLEY CONFERENCE
Large
Team Record
Central Catholic 5-1 (3-0)
Andover 4-3 (3-1)
Methuen 4-2 (2-2)
Lowell 3-3 (1-2)
Lawrence 1-5 (1-2)
Haverhill 0-6 (0-3)
Small
Team Record
Tewksbury 5-1 (3-0)
North Andover 3-3 (2-1)
Billerica 3-3 (1-1)
Dracut 3-3 (1-2)
Chelmsford 1-5 (0-3)
CAPE ANN LEAGUE
Kinney
Team Record
North Reading 6-0 (3-0)
Pentucket 5-1 (1-1)
Masconomet 4-2 (2-1)
Newburyport 2-4 (1-2)
Triton 1-5 (0-3)
Baker
Team Record
Lynnfield 5-1 (2-0)
Hamilton-Wenham 2-4 (1-0)
Ipswich 2-4 (1-1)
Amesbury 2-5 (0-3)
COMMONWEALTH CONFERENCE
Large
Team Record
Shawsheen 6-0 (4-0)
Greater Lowell 5-1 (4-0)
Greater Lawrence 4-3 (2-2)
Whittier 3-3 (1-3)
Northeast 1-5 (1-3)
Essex Tech 1-5 (0-3)
Small
Team Record
Lynn Tech 5-1 (4-1)
Nashoba Tech 4-2 (4-1)
KIPP Academy 4-2 (3-1)
Mystic Valley 2-4 (1-3)
Minuteman 1-4 (0-4)
Chelsea 1-5 (1-4)
ISL 10
Team Record
Groton 3-1 (3-1)
Nobles 3-2 (3-2)
Middlesex 2-2 (2-2)
Rivers 2-3 (2-2)
St. George’s 2-3 (2-3)
Tabor 2-3 (2-3)
Thayer 2-3 (2-3)
Brooks 1-4 (1-4)
Roxbury Latin 0-4 (0-4)
St. Mark’s 0-5 (0-5)
