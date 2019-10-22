NEW HAMPSHIRE

Division 1

South

Londonderry     7-0

Salem     6-1

Pinkerton     4-3

Windham     3-4

Timberlane 0-7

Division 2

South

Milford     6-1

Alvirne     6-1

Pelham     5-2

Hollis-Brookline     5-2

Souhegan 4-3

St. Thomas Aquinas     4-3

Manchester West 3-4

ConVal 1-6

Sanborn 0-7

 

MERRIMACK VALLEY CONFERENCE

Large

Team Record

Central Catholic     5-1 (3-0)

Andover     4-3 (3-1)

Methuen 4-2 (2-2)

Lowell     3-3 (1-2)

Lawrence 1-5 (1-2)

Haverhill 0-6 (0-3)

Small

Team Record

Tewksbury     5-1 (3-0)

North Andover     3-3 (2-1)

Billerica     3-3 (1-1)

Dracut 3-3 (1-2)

Chelmsford 1-5 (0-3)

 

CAPE ANN LEAGUE

Kinney

Team Record

North Reading     6-0 (3-0)

Pentucket 5-1 (1-1)

Masconomet     4-2 (2-1)

Newburyport 2-4 (1-2)

Triton 1-5 (0-3)

Baker

Team Record

Lynnfield     5-1 (2-0)

Hamilton-Wenham     2-4 (1-0)

Ipswich 2-4 (1-1)

Amesbury 2-5 (0-3)

 

COMMONWEALTH CONFERENCE

Large

Team Record

Shawsheen     6-0 (4-0)

Greater Lowell     5-1 (4-0)

Greater Lawrence     4-3 (2-2)

Whittier     3-3 (1-3)

Northeast 1-5 (1-3)

Essex Tech 1-5 (0-3)

Small

Team Record

Lynn Tech     5-1 (4-1)

Nashoba Tech 4-2 (4-1)

KIPP Academy     4-2 (3-1)

Mystic Valley     2-4 (1-3)

Minuteman 1-4 (0-4)

Chelsea 1-5 (1-4)

 

ISL 10

Team Record

Groton     3-1 (3-1)

Nobles 3-2 (3-2)

Middlesex     2-2 (2-2)

Rivers     2-3 (2-2)

St. George’s 2-3 (2-3)

Tabor     2-3 (2-3)

Thayer 2-3 (2-3)

Brooks     1-4 (1-4)

Roxbury Latin 0-4 (0-4)

St. Mark’s 0-5 (0-5)

