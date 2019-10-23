Area High School Schedule: Thursday, Oct., 24

Thursday, Oct. 24

Boys Cross Country

Bradford Christian at St. Andrwes, 3 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Bradford Christian at St. Andrwes, 3 p.m.

Field Hockey

Pentucket at North Reading, 3:45 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Pentucket at North Reading, 3:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Nashoba Tech at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 7:30 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

North Reading at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 3:45 p.m.; Chelsea at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Revere at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Methuen at Lowell, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Whittier at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; Chelsea at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Nashoba Tech at Presentation of Mary, 5:30 p.m.; Andover at Marblehead, 5:30 p.m.; North Middlesex Regional at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.; Pelham at Kingswood, 5:45 p.m.

