Area High School Schedule: Thursday, Oct., 24

Thursday, Oct. 24
Boys Cross Country
Bradford Christian at St. Andrwes, 3 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Bradford Christian at St. Andrwes, 3 p.m.
Field Hockey
Pentucket at North Reading, 3:45 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Pentucket at North Reading, 3:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Nashoba Tech at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 7:30 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
North Reading at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 3:45 p.m.; Chelsea at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Revere at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Methuen at Lowell, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Whittier at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; Chelsea at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Nashoba Tech at Presentation of Mary, 5:30 p.m.; Andover at Marblehead, 5:30 p.m.; North Middlesex Regional at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.; Pelham at Kingswood, 5:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.