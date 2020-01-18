Area High School Schedule

Sunday, Jan. 19
Boys Basketball
Brooks at Beaver Country Day, 1:30 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Burlington at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Pelham at Windham, 7:30 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Pelham at Windham, 7:30 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 20
Boys Basketball
Whittier at Northeast Metro, 12:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 1 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Northeast Metro at Whittier, 12:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Newburyport, 1 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Central Catholic at Dracut, 11 a.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Spaulding at Sanborn, 12:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Xaverian, 1 p.m.; Pentucket at Wilmington, 2 p.m.; North Andover at Lincoln/Sudbury, 2 p.m.; Pelham at Hanover, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Beverly at Andover, 1:45 p.m.; Reading at Haverhill, 2 p.m.; Pinkerton at Manchester Central, 4:10 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Belmont at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Boys Basketball
Essex Tech at Whittier, 5:30 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Spaulding, 6:30 p.m.; John Stark at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Exeter at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Nashoba Tech at Presentation of Mary, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Tewksbury, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Whittier at Essex Tech, 5:15 p.m.; Presentation of Mary at Minuteman, 5:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Keene at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Exeter, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Sanborn, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Lowell at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Methuen, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 7 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Pentucket at Masconomet, 6:45 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Pentucket at Masconomet, 6:45 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.
