Saturday GAMES
CROSS COUNTRY
Pentucket at Amesbury, 9 a.m.; Timberlane at Thetford (Vt.), 10 a.m.; Windham at Pinkerton, 10 a.m.; Brooks at BB&N, 4 p.m.; Choate at Phillips, 5:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Pinkerton at Salem, 11 a.m.; Brooks at Middlesex, 3 p.m.; Choate at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Pinkerton at Salem, 10:30 a.m.; Brooks at Middlesex, 3 p.m.; Souhegan at Pelham, 3:30 p.m.; Choate at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Pinkerton at Salem, 9 a.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 1:30 p.m.; Brooks at Middlesex, 3 p.m.; Choate at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Brooks at Middlesex, 3 p.m.; Choate at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.
SUNday GAMES
FIELD HOCKEY
Andover at Minnechaug Regional, 10 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lowell at Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
MONday GAMES
FIELD HOCKEY
Dracut at North Andover, 3:45 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Winnacunnet, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
GOLF
Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Rockport, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 3:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Sanborn at Newmarket, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Salem at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Windham at Memorial, 4 p.m.; Exeter at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
SWIMMING
North Andover at Melrose, 3:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Whittier at Nashoba Tech, 4 p.m.; Essex Tech at PMA, 4:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Tewksbury, 5:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Merrimack, 5:30 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 5:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 5:30 p.m.; Windham at Manchester Central, 5:30 p.m.; Dover at Pinkerton, 5:30 p.m.; Salem at Nashua North, 6:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.