Area High School Schedule

CARL RUSSO/staff photoJesse Ames and Pinkerton are at state superpower Bishop Guertin Thursday night.

 Carl Russo

Thursday, Jan. 23

Boys Basketball

Sanborn at Milford, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Everett at Haverhill, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 7 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Central Catholic at Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Central Catholic at Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Boys Skiing

Timberlane at Bedford, 2:30 p.m.; Andover at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Skiing

Timberlane at Bedford, 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24

Boys Basketball

Mystic Valley at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Pelham at Kingswood, 6 p.m.; Phillips at Worcester Academy, 6 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Trinity at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Dover at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Minuteman at Presentation of Mary, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 7 p.m.; Alvirne at Windham, 7 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Presentation of Mary at Nashoba Tech, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 5:15 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Mystic Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Windham at Alvirne, 6:30 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Kingswood at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.; Sanborn at Milford, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Kennett, 6:30 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 7 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Tewksbury at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Dracut at North Andover, 7 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Pinkerton at Souhegan, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Chelmsford at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 3:30 p.m.; Windham at Keene, 6 p.m.; Timberlane at Salem, 6:15 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Westford Academy at Phillips, 5:30 p.m.; Windham at Keene, 6 p.m.; Timberlane at Salem, 6:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Pentucket at Wakefield, 5 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you