Area High School Schedule

Thursday, Jan. 23
Boys Basketball
Sanborn at Milford, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Everett at Haverhill, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 7 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Central Catholic at Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Central Catholic at Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Timberlane at Bedford, 2:30 p.m.; Andover at Manchester, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Timberlane at Bedford, 2:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 24
Boys Basketball
Mystic Valley at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Pelham at Kingswood, 6 p.m.; Phillips at Worcester Academy, 6 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 6:30 p.m.; Trinity at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Dover at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Minuteman at Presentation of Mary, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 7 p.m.; Alvirne at Windham, 7 p.m.; Pentucket at North Reading, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Presentation of Mary at Nashoba Tech, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 5:15 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Mystic Valley, 5:30 p.m.; Windham at Alvirne, 6:30 p.m.; North Reading at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Kingswood at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Trinity, 6:30 p.m.; Sanborn at Milford, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Kennett, 6:30 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 7 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Tewksbury at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Dracut at North Andover, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Pinkerton at Souhegan, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Chelmsford at Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 3:30 p.m.; Windham at Keene, 6 p.m.; Timberlane at Salem, 6:15 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Westford Academy at Phillips, 5:30 p.m.; Windham at Keene, 6 p.m.; Timberlane at Salem, 6:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Pentucket at Wakefield, 5 p.m.
