Area High School Schedule

Sunday, Oct. 20
Boys Soccer
Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 21
Field Hockey
Lawrence at Andover, 4 p.m.; Pingree at Brooks, 4:15 p.m.; Methuen at Chelmsford, 5:15 p.m.; Tewksbury at North Andover, 7 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Andover at Lexington, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Methuen at Stoneham, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Whittier at Innovation Academy, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Lowell Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Dracut, 5:30 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Concord at Timberlane, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 5:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Methuen, 5:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 6:15 p.m.
