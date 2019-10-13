Area High School Schedule

Monday, Oct. 14
Field Hockey
Beverly at Andover, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at Gloucester, 10 a.m.
Boys Soccer
North Andover at Lowell, 2 p.m.; Minuteman at Whittier, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Central Catholic at Holyoke, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Boys Cross Country
Lawrence at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Alvirne, 4 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Lawrence at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Alvirne, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Triton at Pentucket, 3:45 p.m.; Bedford at Methuen, 3:45 p.m.; Milford at Sanborn, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Westford Academy, 4 p.m.; Pembroke at Pelham, 4 p.m.
Golf
Shawsheen Valley at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 3:30 p.m.; Lowell at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at St. John’s Prep, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Nashua South at Salem, 4 p.m.; Mystic Valley at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Sanborn at Conant, 4 p.m.; Chelsea at Presentation of Mary, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Windham, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Merrimack, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Woodward at Bradford Christian, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 3:45 p.m.; Kennett at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Salem at Nashua South, 4 p.m.; Presentation of Mary at Chelsea, 4 p.m.; Sanborn at Pembroke, 4 p.m.; Windham at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 4 p.m.; Minuteman at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Merrimack at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Chelmsford, 4:30 p.m.; Masconomet at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Chelmsford at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 5:30 p.m.; Presentation of Mary at Whittier, 5:30 p.m.; Fellowship Christian at Essex Tech, 5:30 p.m.; Windham at Bedford, 6:15 p.m.
