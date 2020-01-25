Area High School Schedule

Sunday, Jan. 26
Girls Basketball
Tewksbury at North Andover, 2 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 4 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Shawsheen Valley at Methuen, 4 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Pinkerton at Timberlane, 1 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Pinkerton at Timberlane, 1 p.m.
Wrestling
Brooks at Phillips, 10 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 27
Girls Basketball
Presentation of Mary at Northeast Metro, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Pinkerton at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Beverly at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Newton South at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Triton at Pentucket, 6 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Pentucket at Triton, 6 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Andover at Masconomet, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Greater Lawrence at Blue Hills, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Boys Basketball
Presentation of Mary at Fellowship Christian, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 5:15 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Whittier, 5:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 5:30 p.m.; Goffstown at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 6:30 p.m.; Campbell at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Kennett at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Tewksbury, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Whittier at Northeast Metro, 5:15 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Pelham at Campbell, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Concord, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Goffstown, 6:30 p.m.; Amesbury at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Oyster River, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at North Andover, 7 p.m.; Sanborn at Bishop Brady, 7 p.m.; Tewksbury at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Timberlane at Londonderry, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 8:30 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Andover at Masconomet, 3:30 p.m.
