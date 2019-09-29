BOYS

GOALS

Name, Team     Goals

Tanner Van Cor, Haverhill     6

Jesus Echeverria, Lawrence     6

Caleb Agbo, Methuen     6

Jimmy Boyle, No. Andover     6

Cameron Ross, Timberlane     6

Jacob Stewart, Timberlane     6

Jack Brown, Brooks     5

Aidan Robarts, Haverhill     5

Julian Bouchrouche, Salem     5

Troy Deminico, Salem     5

John McCarthy, Central     4

Lucas Sciaudone, No. Andover     4

Alex Gagnon, Pelham     4

Walaedine Hounane, Salem     4

Wes Messina, Sanborn     4

Tyler Lovely, Sanborn     4

Evan Burke, Sanborn     4

Owen Larouco, Windham     4

Alex Bishop, Pentucket     3

Matt Barney, Timberlane     3

Charlie Breen, Windham     3

GOALIE SHUTOUTS

Name, School     Shutouts

Tyler Bussell, No. Andover     7

Tyler Correnti, Pentucket     4

Zach Ramsdell, Sanborn     4

Dimitri Kakouris, Timberlane     4

Preston Neal, Windham     3

Matthew Corliss, Haverhill     2

Greg Nicholls, Pelham     2

*Games missing: Whittier (2), Pinkerton (1), Salem (1), Pelham (1). Greater Lawrence and Phillips have not reported scores.

 

GIRLS

GOALS

Name, Team     Goals

Lisette Perez, Gr. Lawrence     10

Mackenzie Currie, Pentucket     10

Olivia Gotobed, No. Andover     9

Catherine Schwartz, Whittier     9

Meggie Dellea, Haverhill     8

Elyce Jedraszek, Pelham     8

Claudia Lebron, Bradford     7

Izzy Papanicolaou, Bradford     7

Elainy Rivera, Gr. Lawrence     7

Brooke Tardugno, Methuen     7

Chayse Dube, Pinkerton     7

Leticia Ferari, Gr. Lawrence     6

Jacey Jennings, Pentucket     6

Liz Vargas, Presentation     6

Alida Bates, Timberlane     6

Bella Keaney, Methuen     5

Ella Slayton, No. Andover     5

Emma Azzi, Andover     4

Madison Curran, Pelham     4

Maddy Silveira, Phillips     4

Isobel Glass, Phillips     4

Kayla Franks, Pinkerton     4

Morgan Lewis, Timberlane     4

Lydia Swartzentruber, Bradford     3

Faith Lee, Central     3

Elena Albano, Haverhill     3

Julia Ward, No. Andover     3

Katie Wojcik, No. Andover     3

Annabelle Sylvanowicz, Pentucket     3

Sabrina Campbell, Pentucket     3

Mattie Sullivan, Pinkerton     3

Maddy Seavey, Presentation     3

Darcy Wright, Salem     3

GOALIE SHUTOUTS

Name, School     Shutouts

Izzy Shih, Andover     3

Emily Hardy, Phillips     3

Madison Dawkins, Whittier     3

Jaslyn Abreu, Gr. Lawrence     2

Stephanie Henrick, Methuen     2

Lindsay Blum, Pinkerton     2

*Games missing: Methuen (2), Whittier (2), Windham (1), Greater Lawrence (1), PMA (1)

