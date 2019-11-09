BOYS

GOALS

Name, Team Goals

Cam Ross, Timberlane 12

Jesus Echeverria, Lawrence 11

Jimmy Boyle, No. Andover 11

Walaedine Hounane, Salem 11

Jacob Stewart, Timberlane 11

Jack Brown, Brooks 10

John McCarthy, Central 10

Tanner Van Cor, Haverhill 9

Nate Cartier, Whittier 8

Owen Larouco, Windham 8

Allen Gao, Andover 7

Aidan Robarts, Haverhill 7

Caleb Agbo, Methuen 7

Matt Tineo, Pentucket 7

David Wilson, Whittier 7

Evan Arpin, Andover 6

Christian Bejar, Brooks 6

Alex Furry, Central 6

Santos Zelaya, Lawrence 6

Lucas Sciaudone, No. Andover 6

Alex Gagnon, Pelham 6

Evan Burke, Sanborn 6

Anthony Previte, Andover 5

Ethan Archambault, Haverhill 5

Julian Bouchrouche, Salem 5

Troy Deminico, Salem 5

Wes Messina, Sanborn 5

Tyler Lovely, Sanborn 5

Matt Barney, Timberlane 5

Jack Latauskas, Whittier 5

Aidan Peretz, Windham 5

Charlie Breen, Windham 5

GOALIE SHUTOUTS

Name, School Shutouts

Tyler Bussell, No. Andover 14

Preston Neal, Windham 10

Dimitri Kakouris, Timberlane 7

JJ Calareso, Brooks 6

Tyler Correnti, Pentucket 6

Zach Ramsdell, Sanborn 6

Luke MacFarland, Whittier 5

Matt Corliss, Haverhill 4

James Sorenson, Central 3

Brandon Hebert, Salem 3

Joe Atwood, Andover 2

Tyler Carrol, Haverhill 2

Greg Nicholls, Pelham 2

*Stats are current through Friday, Nov. 8. Games missing: Pentucket (2), Whittier (1), Salem (2), Pelham (2), Brooks (1). Greater Lawrence, Phillips and Bradford Christian have not reported scores.

 

GIRLS

GOALS

Name, Team Goals

Catherine Schwartz, Whitter 32

Claudia Lebron, Bradford 20

Mackenzie Currie, Pentucket 20

Elainy Rivera, Gr. Lawrence 18

Lisette Perez, Gr. Lawrence 16

Izzy Papanicolaou, Bradford 14

Meggie Dellea, Haverhill 14

Olivia Gotobed, No. Andover 14

Jacey Jennings, Pentucket 14

Brooke Tardugno, Methuen 13

Sydney Wnek, Central 12

Bella Keaney, Methuen 11

Mattie Sullivan, Pinkerton 10

Elyce Jedraszek, Pelham 9

Alida Bates, Timberlane 9

Reagan Murray, Windham 9

Faith Lee, Central 8

Macy Graves, Pinkerton 8

Chayse Dube, Pinkerton 8

Rachel Souza, Andover 7

Lydia Swartzentruber, Bradford 7

Elena Albano, Haverhill 7

Ella Slayton, No. Andover 7

Kayla Franks, Pinkerton 7

Olivia Schwinn-Clanton, Andover 6

Emma Azzi, Andover 6

Leticia Ferari, Gr. Lawrence 6

Marisa Allen, Haverhill 6

Madison Curran, Pelham 6

Annabelle Sylvanowicz, Pentucket 6

Isobel Glass, Phillips 6

Liz Vargas, Presentation 6

SHUTOUTS

Name, School Shutouts

Izzy Shih, Andover 9

Madison Dawkins, Whittier 7

Jaslyn Abreu, Gr. Lawrence 6

Stephanie Henrick, Methuen 4

Emily Hardy, Phillips 4

Jess Thibodeau, Windham 4

Izzy Majewski, Central 3

Kat DeSimone, Central 3

Felicya DeCicco, Haverhill 3

Ashlynn Reade, Pentucket 2

Lindsay Blum, Pinkerton 2

*Stats are current through Friday, Nov. 8. Games missing: Pentucket (2), Greater Lawrence (2), PMA (2), Pinkerton (1), Salem (2), Windham (1), Brooks (2), Phillips (6).

