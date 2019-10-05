BOYS
GOALS
Name, Team Goals
Cam Ross, Timberlane 9
Jesus Echeverria, Lawrence 8
Caleb Agbo, Methuen 7
Jack Brown, Brooks 6
John McCarthy, Central 6
Tanner Van Cor, Haverhill 6
James Boyle, No. Andover 6
Jacob Stewart, Timberlane 6
Aidan Robarts, Haverhill 5
Walaedine Hounane, Salem 5
Julian Bouchrouche, Salem 5
Troy Deminico, Salem 5
Myles Robinson, Andover 4
Alex Furry, Central 4
Lucas Sciaudone, No. Andover 4
Alex Gagnon, Pelham 4
Wes Messina, Sanborn 4
Tyler Lovely, Sanborn 4
Evan Burke, Sanborn 4
Charlie Breen, Windham 4
Owen Larouco, Windham 4
GOALIE SHUTOUTS
Name, School Shutouts
Tyler Bussell, No. Andover 9
Zach Ramsdell, Sanborn 5
Tyler Correnti, Pentucket 4
Dimitri Kakouris, Timberlane 4
Preston Neal, Windham 4
JJ Calareso, Brooks 2
Matthew Corliss, Haverhill 2
Greg Nicolls, Pelham 2
Brandon Hebert, Salem 2
*Stats are current through Friday, Oct. 4. Games missing: Pentucket (1), Whittier (1), Pinkerton (2), Salem (2), Pelham (1). Greater Lawrence and Phillips have not reported scores.
GIRLS
GOALS
Name, Team Goals
Catherine Schwartz, Whittier 16
Lisette Perez, Gr. Lawrence 11
Elainy Rivera, Gr. Lawrence 11
Mackenzie Currie, Pentucket 11
Meggie Dellea, Haverhill 10
Olivia Gotobed, No. Andover 10
Elyce Jedraszek, Pelham 9
Claudia Lebron, Bradford 7
Izzy Papanicolaou, Bradford 7
Sydney Wnek, Central 7
Brooke Tardugno, Methuen 7
Jacey Jennings, Pentucket 7
Chayse Dube, Pinkerton 7
Alida Bates, Timberlane 7
Leticia Ferari, Gr. Lawrence 6
Liz Vargas, PMA 6
Emma Azzi, Andover 5
Bella Keaney, Methuen 5
Ella Slayton, No. Andover 5
Madison Curran, Pelham 5
Kayla Franks, Pinkerton 5
Morgan Lewis, Timberlane 5
Riley Lowe, Andover 4
Julia Ward, No. Andover 4
Annabelle Sylvanowicz, Pentucket 4
Sabrina Campbell, Pentucket 4
Maddy Silveira, Phillips 4
Isobel Glass, Phillips 4
Mattie Sullivan, Pinkerton 4
Reagan Murray, Windham 4
GOALIE SHUTOUTS
Name, School Shutouts
Madison Dawkins, Whittier 5
Emily Hardy, Phillips 4
Izzy Shih, Andover 3
Izza Majewski, Central 3
Jaslyn Abreu, Gr. Lawrence 2
Stephanie Henrick, Methuen 2
Lindsay Blum, Pinkerton 2
Jess Thibodeau, Windham 2
*Stats are current through Friday, Oct. 4. Games missing: Methuen (2), Pentucket (1), Whittier (2), Salem (1), Greater Lawrence (1), PMA (1)
