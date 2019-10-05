BOYS

GOALS

Name, Team     Goals

Cam Ross, Timberlane     9

Jesus Echeverria, Lawrence     8

Caleb Agbo, Methuen     7

Jack Brown, Brooks     6

John McCarthy, Central     6

Tanner Van Cor, Haverhill     6

James Boyle, No. Andover     6

Jacob Stewart, Timberlane     6

Aidan Robarts, Haverhill     5

Walaedine Hounane, Salem     5

Julian Bouchrouche, Salem     5

Troy Deminico, Salem     5

Myles Robinson, Andover     4

Alex Furry, Central     4

Lucas Sciaudone, No. Andover     4

Alex Gagnon, Pelham     4

Wes Messina, Sanborn     4

Tyler Lovely, Sanborn     4

Evan Burke, Sanborn     4

Charlie Breen, Windham     4

Owen Larouco, Windham     4

GOALIE SHUTOUTS

Name, School     Shutouts

Tyler Bussell, No. Andover     9

Zach Ramsdell, Sanborn     5

Tyler Correnti, Pentucket     4

Dimitri Kakouris, Timberlane     4

Preston Neal, Windham     4

JJ Calareso, Brooks     2

Matthew Corliss, Haverhill     2

Greg Nicolls, Pelham     2

Brandon Hebert, Salem     2

*Stats are current through Friday, Oct. 4. Games missing: Pentucket (1), Whittier (1), Pinkerton (2), Salem (2), Pelham (1). Greater Lawrence and Phillips have not reported scores.

 

GIRLS

GOALS

Name, Team     Goals

Catherine Schwartz, Whittier     16

Lisette Perez, Gr. Lawrence     11

Elainy Rivera, Gr. Lawrence     11

Mackenzie Currie, Pentucket     11

Meggie Dellea, Haverhill     10

Olivia Gotobed, No. Andover     10

Elyce Jedraszek, Pelham     9

Claudia Lebron, Bradford     7

Izzy Papanicolaou, Bradford     7

Sydney Wnek, Central     7

Brooke Tardugno, Methuen     7

Jacey Jennings, Pentucket     7

Chayse Dube, Pinkerton     7

Alida Bates, Timberlane     7

Leticia Ferari, Gr. Lawrence     6

Liz Vargas, PMA     6

Emma Azzi, Andover     5

Bella Keaney, Methuen     5

Ella Slayton, No. Andover     5

Madison Curran, Pelham     5

Kayla Franks, Pinkerton     5

Morgan Lewis, Timberlane     5

Riley Lowe, Andover     4

Julia Ward, No. Andover     4

Annabelle Sylvanowicz, Pentucket     4

Sabrina Campbell, Pentucket     4

Maddy Silveira, Phillips     4

Isobel Glass, Phillips     4

Mattie Sullivan, Pinkerton     4

Reagan Murray, Windham     4

GOALIE SHUTOUTS

Name, School     Shutouts

Madison Dawkins, Whittier     5

Emily Hardy, Phillips     4

Izzy Shih, Andover     3

Izza Majewski, Central     3

Jaslyn Abreu, Gr. Lawrence     2

Stephanie Henrick, Methuen     2

Lindsay Blum, Pinkerton     2

Jess Thibodeau, Windham     2

*Stats are current through Friday, Oct. 4. Games missing: Methuen (2), Pentucket (1), Whittier (2), Salem (1), Greater Lawrence (1), PMA (1)

 

