BOYS

GOALS

Name, Team Goals

Cam Ross, Timberlane     12

Walaedine Hounane, Salem     11

Jack Brown, Brooks     10

Jimmy Boyle, No. Andover     10

John McCarthy, Central     9

Jesus Echeverria, Lawrence     9

Jacob Stewart, Timberlane     9

Tanner Van Cor, Haverhill     8

Aidan Robarts, Haverhill     7

Caleb Agbo, Methuen     7

David Wilson, Whittier     7

Owen Larouco, Windham     7

Lucas Sciaudone, Methuen     6

Alex Gagnon, Pelham     6

Matt Tineo, Pentucket     6

Evan Burke, Sanborn     6

Nate Cartier, Whittier     6

All Gao, Andover     5

Ethan Archambault, Haverhill     5

Julian Bouchrouche, Salem     5

Troy Deminico, Salem     5

Wes Messina, Sanborn     5

Tyler Lovely, Sanborn     5

Matt Barney, Timberlane     5

Aidan Peretz, Windham     5

Charlie Breen, Windham     5

GOALIE SHUTOUTS

Name, School Shutouts

Tyler Bussell, No. Andover 13

Preston Neal, Windham      8

Tyler Correnti, Pentucket 6

Zach Ramsdell, Sanborn      6

Dimitri Kakouris, Timberlane 6

JJ Calareso, Brooks 4

Matt Corliss, Haverhill      4

Brandon Hebert, Salem 3

Luke MacFarland, Whittier      3

Tyler Carrol, Haverhill 2

Greg Nicholls, Pelham 2

*Stats are current through Friday, Oct. 25. Games missing: Pentucket (2), Whittier (1), Salem (2), Pelham (2), Brooks (1). Greater Lawrence and Phillips have not reported scores.

 

 

GIRLS

GOALS

Name, Team Goals

Catherine Schwartz, Whittier     32

Elainy Rivera, Gr. Lawrence     16

Mackenzie Currie, Pentucket     16

Lisette Perez, Gr. Lawrence     15

Claudia Lebron, Bradford 14

Meggie Dellea, Haverhill     14

Izzy Papanicolaou, Bradford     12

Olivia Gotobed, No. Andover     12

Jacey Jennings, Pentucket     12

Sydney Wnek, Central     11

Bella Keaney, Methuen     10

Brooke Tardugno, Methuen     10

Mattie Sullivan, Pinkerton     10

Elyce Jedraszek, Pelham     9

Alida Bates, Timberlane     9

Reagan Murray, Windham     9

Faith Lee, Central     8

Chayse Dube, Pinkerton     8

Rachel Souza, Andover     7

Ella Slayton, No. Andover     7

Macy Graves, Pinkerton     7

Kayla Franks, Pinkerton     7

Olivia Schwinn-Clanton, Andover     6

Emma Azzi, Andover     6

Lydia Swartentruber, Bradford     6

Leticia Ferari, Gr. Lawrence     6

Madison Curran, Pelham     6

Annabelle Sylvanowicz, Pentucket     6

Isobel Glass, Phillips     6

Liz Vargas, Presentation     6

GOALIE SHUTOUTS

Name, School Shutouts

Izzy Shih, Andover      8

Madison Dawkins, Whittier      7

Jaslyn Abreu, Gr. Lawrence      5

Emily Hardy, Phillips 4

Jess Thibodeau, Windham 4

Izzy Majewski, Central 3

Felicya DeCicco, Haverhill      3

Stephanie Henrick, Methuen 2

Lindsay Blum, Pinkerton 2

*Stats are current through Saturday, Oct. 19. Games missing: Pentucket (1), Greater Lawrence (2), PMA (2), Pinkerton (1), Salem (2), Windham (1), Brooks (1), Phillips (3).

