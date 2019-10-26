BOYS
GOALS
Name, Team Goals
Cam Ross, Timberlane 12
Walaedine Hounane, Salem 11
Jack Brown, Brooks 10
Jimmy Boyle, No. Andover 10
John McCarthy, Central 9
Jesus Echeverria, Lawrence 9
Jacob Stewart, Timberlane 9
Tanner Van Cor, Haverhill 8
Aidan Robarts, Haverhill 7
Caleb Agbo, Methuen 7
David Wilson, Whittier 7
Owen Larouco, Windham 7
Lucas Sciaudone, Methuen 6
Alex Gagnon, Pelham 6
Matt Tineo, Pentucket 6
Evan Burke, Sanborn 6
Nate Cartier, Whittier 6
All Gao, Andover 5
Ethan Archambault, Haverhill 5
Julian Bouchrouche, Salem 5
Troy Deminico, Salem 5
Wes Messina, Sanborn 5
Tyler Lovely, Sanborn 5
Matt Barney, Timberlane 5
Aidan Peretz, Windham 5
Charlie Breen, Windham 5
GOALIE SHUTOUTS
Name, School Shutouts
Tyler Bussell, No. Andover 13
Preston Neal, Windham 8
Tyler Correnti, Pentucket 6
Zach Ramsdell, Sanborn 6
Dimitri Kakouris, Timberlane 6
JJ Calareso, Brooks 4
Matt Corliss, Haverhill 4
Brandon Hebert, Salem 3
Luke MacFarland, Whittier 3
Tyler Carrol, Haverhill 2
Greg Nicholls, Pelham 2
*Stats are current through Friday, Oct. 25. Games missing: Pentucket (2), Whittier (1), Salem (2), Pelham (2), Brooks (1). Greater Lawrence and Phillips have not reported scores.
GIRLS
GOALS
Name, Team Goals
Catherine Schwartz, Whittier 32
Elainy Rivera, Gr. Lawrence 16
Mackenzie Currie, Pentucket 16
Lisette Perez, Gr. Lawrence 15
Claudia Lebron, Bradford 14
Meggie Dellea, Haverhill 14
Izzy Papanicolaou, Bradford 12
Olivia Gotobed, No. Andover 12
Jacey Jennings, Pentucket 12
Sydney Wnek, Central 11
Bella Keaney, Methuen 10
Brooke Tardugno, Methuen 10
Mattie Sullivan, Pinkerton 10
Elyce Jedraszek, Pelham 9
Alida Bates, Timberlane 9
Reagan Murray, Windham 9
Faith Lee, Central 8
Chayse Dube, Pinkerton 8
Rachel Souza, Andover 7
Ella Slayton, No. Andover 7
Macy Graves, Pinkerton 7
Kayla Franks, Pinkerton 7
Olivia Schwinn-Clanton, Andover 6
Emma Azzi, Andover 6
Lydia Swartentruber, Bradford 6
Leticia Ferari, Gr. Lawrence 6
Madison Curran, Pelham 6
Annabelle Sylvanowicz, Pentucket 6
Isobel Glass, Phillips 6
Liz Vargas, Presentation 6
GOALIE SHUTOUTS
Name, School Shutouts
Izzy Shih, Andover 8
Madison Dawkins, Whittier 7
Jaslyn Abreu, Gr. Lawrence 5
Emily Hardy, Phillips 4
Jess Thibodeau, Windham 4
Izzy Majewski, Central 3
Felicya DeCicco, Haverhill 3
Stephanie Henrick, Methuen 2
Lindsay Blum, Pinkerton 2
*Stats are current through Saturday, Oct. 19. Games missing: Pentucket (1), Greater Lawrence (2), PMA (2), Pinkerton (1), Salem (2), Windham (1), Brooks (1), Phillips (3).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.