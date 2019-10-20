BOYS

GOALS

Name, Team Goals

Jesus Echeverria, Lawrence     9

Jimmy Boyle, No. Andover     9

Cam Ross, Timberlane 9

Jacob Stewart, Timberlane     9

Jack Brown, Brooks     8

John McCarthy, Central     8

Walaedine Hounane, Salem     8

Tanner Van Cor, Haverhill     7

Caleb Agbo, Methuen     7

Alex Gagnon, Pelham     6

Owen Laroucu, Windham     6

Allen Gao, Andover     5

Aidan Robarts, Haverhill     5

Lucas Sciaudone, No. Andover     5

Matt Tineo, Pentucket     5

Julian Bouchrouche, Salem     5

Troy Deminico, Salem     5

Tyler Lovely, Sanborn     5

Nate Cartier, Whittier     5

Charlie Breen, Windham     5

Myles Robinson, Andover     4

Anthony Previte, Andover     4

Christian Bejar, Brooks     4

Saul Iwowo, Brooks     4

Eric Fisher, Central     4

Alex Furry, Central     4

Ethan Archambault, Haverhill     4

Michael Harty, No. Andover     4

Wes Messina, Sanborn     4

Evan Burke, Sanborn     4

Matt Barney, Timberlane     4

Jack Latauskas, Whittier     4

David Wilson, Whittier     4

GOALIE SHUTOUTS

Name, School Shutouts

Tyler Bussell, No. Andover     12

Tyler Correnti, Pentucket     6

Dimitri Kakouris, Timberlane     6

Preston Neal, Windham     6

Zach Ramsdell, Sanborn     5

JJ Calareso, Brooks     4

Brandon Hebert, Salem     3

Matt Corliss, Haverhill     2

Tyler Carrol, Haverhill     2

Greg Nicholls, Pelham     2

Luke MacFarland, Whittier     2

*Stats are current through Saturday, Oct. 19. Games missing: Pentucket (2), Whittier (1), Salem (2), Pelham (2), Brooks (1). Greater Lawrence and Phillips have not reported scores.

 

 

GIRLS

GOALS

Name, Team Goals

Catherine Schwartz, Whittier     23

Mackenzie Currie, Pentucket     16

Lisette Perez, Gr. Lawrence     13

Elainy Rivera, Gr. Lawrence     13

Claudia Lebron, Bradford     12

Meggie Dellea, Haverhill     12

Olivia Gotobed, No. Andover     12

Jacey Jennings, Pentucket     12

Izzy Papanicolaou, Bradford     11

Sydney Wnek, Central     11

Bella Keaney, Methuen     10

Brooke Tardugno, Methuen     9

Elyce Jedraszek, Pelham     9

Alida Bates, Timberlane     9

Faith Lee, Central     8

Chayse Dube, Pinkerton     8

Reagan Murray, Windham     8

Ella Slayton, No. Andover     7

Mattie Sullivan, Pinkerton     7

Rachel Souza, Andover     6

Emma Azzi, Andover     6

Lydia Swartzentruber, Bradford     6

Leticia Ferari, Gr. Lawrence 6

Madison Curran, Pelham     6

Annabelle Sylvanowicz, Pentucket     6

Isobel Glass, Phillips     6

Kayla Franks, Pinkerton     6

Liz Vargas, Presentation     6

Olivia Schwinn-Clanton, Andover     5

Julia Ward, No. Andover     5

Sabrina Campbell, Pentucket     5

Anna Hurley, Phillips     5

Macy Graves, Pinkerton     5

GOALIE SHUTOUTS

Name, School Shutouts

Izzy Shih, Andover     6

Madison Dawkins, Whittier     5

Emily Hardy, Phillips     4

Jess Thibodeau, Windham     4

Izzy Majewski, Central     3

Jaslyn Abreu, Gr. Lawrence     3

Felicya DeCicco, Haverhill     2

Stephanie Henrick, Methuen     2

Lindsay Blum, Pinkerton     2

*Stats are current through Saturday, Oct. 19. Games missing: Pentucket (1), Greater Lawrence (2), PMA (2), Whittier (3), Pinkerton (1), Salem (1), Windham (1), Brooks (1), Phillips (2).

 

