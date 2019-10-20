BOYS
GOALS
Name, Team Goals
Jesus Echeverria, Lawrence 9
Jimmy Boyle, No. Andover 9
Cam Ross, Timberlane 9
Jacob Stewart, Timberlane 9
Jack Brown, Brooks 8
John McCarthy, Central 8
Walaedine Hounane, Salem 8
Tanner Van Cor, Haverhill 7
Caleb Agbo, Methuen 7
Alex Gagnon, Pelham 6
Owen Laroucu, Windham 6
Allen Gao, Andover 5
Aidan Robarts, Haverhill 5
Lucas Sciaudone, No. Andover 5
Matt Tineo, Pentucket 5
Julian Bouchrouche, Salem 5
Troy Deminico, Salem 5
Tyler Lovely, Sanborn 5
Nate Cartier, Whittier 5
Charlie Breen, Windham 5
Myles Robinson, Andover 4
Anthony Previte, Andover 4
Christian Bejar, Brooks 4
Saul Iwowo, Brooks 4
Eric Fisher, Central 4
Alex Furry, Central 4
Ethan Archambault, Haverhill 4
Michael Harty, No. Andover 4
Wes Messina, Sanborn 4
Evan Burke, Sanborn 4
Matt Barney, Timberlane 4
Jack Latauskas, Whittier 4
David Wilson, Whittier 4
GOALIE SHUTOUTS
Name, School Shutouts
Tyler Bussell, No. Andover 12
Tyler Correnti, Pentucket 6
Dimitri Kakouris, Timberlane 6
Preston Neal, Windham 6
Zach Ramsdell, Sanborn 5
JJ Calareso, Brooks 4
Brandon Hebert, Salem 3
Matt Corliss, Haverhill 2
Tyler Carrol, Haverhill 2
Greg Nicholls, Pelham 2
Luke MacFarland, Whittier 2
*Stats are current through Saturday, Oct. 19. Games missing: Pentucket (2), Whittier (1), Salem (2), Pelham (2), Brooks (1). Greater Lawrence and Phillips have not reported scores.
GIRLS
GOALS
Name, Team Goals
Catherine Schwartz, Whittier 23
Mackenzie Currie, Pentucket 16
Lisette Perez, Gr. Lawrence 13
Elainy Rivera, Gr. Lawrence 13
Claudia Lebron, Bradford 12
Meggie Dellea, Haverhill 12
Olivia Gotobed, No. Andover 12
Jacey Jennings, Pentucket 12
Izzy Papanicolaou, Bradford 11
Sydney Wnek, Central 11
Bella Keaney, Methuen 10
Brooke Tardugno, Methuen 9
Elyce Jedraszek, Pelham 9
Alida Bates, Timberlane 9
Faith Lee, Central 8
Chayse Dube, Pinkerton 8
Reagan Murray, Windham 8
Ella Slayton, No. Andover 7
Mattie Sullivan, Pinkerton 7
Rachel Souza, Andover 6
Emma Azzi, Andover 6
Lydia Swartzentruber, Bradford 6
Leticia Ferari, Gr. Lawrence 6
Madison Curran, Pelham 6
Annabelle Sylvanowicz, Pentucket 6
Isobel Glass, Phillips 6
Kayla Franks, Pinkerton 6
Liz Vargas, Presentation 6
Olivia Schwinn-Clanton, Andover 5
Julia Ward, No. Andover 5
Sabrina Campbell, Pentucket 5
Anna Hurley, Phillips 5
Macy Graves, Pinkerton 5
GOALIE SHUTOUTS
Name, School Shutouts
Izzy Shih, Andover 6
Madison Dawkins, Whittier 5
Emily Hardy, Phillips 4
Jess Thibodeau, Windham 4
Izzy Majewski, Central 3
Jaslyn Abreu, Gr. Lawrence 3
Felicya DeCicco, Haverhill 2
Stephanie Henrick, Methuen 2
Lindsay Blum, Pinkerton 2
*Stats are current through Saturday, Oct. 19. Games missing: Pentucket (1), Greater Lawrence (2), PMA (2), Whittier (3), Pinkerton (1), Salem (1), Windham (1), Brooks (1), Phillips (2).
