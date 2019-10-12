BOYS
GOALS
Name, Team Goals
Jesus Echeverria, Lawrence 9
Cam Ross, Timberlane 9
James Boyle, No. Andover 8
Jacob Stewart, Timberlane 8
Jack Brown, Brooks 7
Caleb Agbo, Methuen 7
Walaedine Hounanae, Salem 7
John McCarthy, Central 6
Tanner Van Cor, Haverhill 6
Alex Gagnon, Pelham 6
Owen Larouco, Windham 6
Aidan Robarts, Haverhill 5
Lucas Sciaudone, No. Andover 5
Julian Bouchrouche, Salem 5
Troy Deminico, Salem 5
Tyler Lovely, Sanborn 5
Charlie Breen, Windham 5
Myles Robinson, Andover 4
Alex Furry, Central 4
Matt Tineo, Pentucket 4
Wes Messina, Sanborn 4
Evan Burke, Sanborn 4
Matt Barney, Timberlane 4
David Wilson, Whittier 4
GOALIE SHUTOUTS
Name, School Shutouts
Tyler Bussell, No. Andover 11
Dimitri Kakouris, Timberlane 6
Tyler Correnti, Pentucket 5
Zach Ramsdell, Sanborn 5
Preston Neal, Windham 4
JJ Calareso, Brooks 3
Brandon Hebert, Salem 3
Matthew Corliss, Haverhill 2
Greg Nicholls, Pelham 2
Luke MacFarland, Whittier 2
*Stats are current through Friday, Oct. 11. Games missing: Pentucket (1), Whittier (1), Salem (2), Pelham (2), Brooks (1). Greater Lawrence and Phillips have not reported scores.
GIRLS
GOALS
Name, Team Goals
Catherine Schwartz, Whittier 20
Mackenzie Currie, Pentucket 15
Lisette Perez, Gr. Lawrence 13
Elainy Rivera, Gr. Lawrence 13
Meggie Dellea, Haverhill 12
Jacey Jennings, Pentucket 12
Olivia Gotobed, No. Andover 11
Elyce Jedraszek, Pelham 9
Alida Bates, Timberlane 9
Sydney Wnek, Central 8
Bella Keaney, Methuen 8
Brooke Tardugno, Methuen 8
Claudia Lebron, Bradford 7
Izzy Papanicolaou, Bradford 7
Faith Lee, Central 7
Chayse Dube, Pinkerton 7
Emma Azzi, Andover 6
Ella Slayton, No. Andover 6
Annabelle Sylvanowicz, Pentucket 6
Liz Vargas, PMA 6
Rachel Souza, Andover 5
Julia Ward, No. Andover 5
Madison Curran, Pelham 5
Isobel Glass, Phillips 5
Mattie Sullivan, Pinkerton 5
Kayla Franks, Pinkerton 5
Morgan Lewis, Timberlane 5
Reagan Murray, Windham 5
GOALIE SHUTOUTS
Name, School Shutouts
Izzy Shih, Andover 5
Madison Dawkins, Whittier 5
Emily Hardy, Phillips 4
Izzy Majewski, Central 3
Jaslyn Abreu, Gr. Lawrence 3
Jess Thibodeau, Windham 3
Felicya DeCicco, Haverhill 2
Stephanie Henrick, Methuen 2
Lindsay Blum, Pinkerton 2
*Stats are current through Friday, Oct. 11. Games missing: Methuen (2), Pentucket (1), Greater Lawrence (2), PMA (2), Whittier (3), Pinkerton (1), Salem (1), Windham (1),
