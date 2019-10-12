BOYS

GOALS

Name, Team Goals

Jesus Echeverria, Lawrence     9

Cam Ross, Timberlane     9

James Boyle, No. Andover     8

Jacob Stewart, Timberlane     8

Jack Brown, Brooks     7

Caleb Agbo, Methuen     7

Walaedine Hounanae, Salem     7

John McCarthy, Central     6

Tanner Van Cor, Haverhill     6

Alex Gagnon, Pelham     6

Owen Larouco, Windham     6

Aidan Robarts, Haverhill     5

Lucas Sciaudone, No. Andover     5

Julian Bouchrouche, Salem     5

Troy Deminico, Salem     5

Tyler Lovely, Sanborn     5

Charlie Breen, Windham     5

Myles Robinson, Andover     4

Alex Furry, Central     4

Matt Tineo, Pentucket     4

Wes Messina, Sanborn     4

Evan Burke, Sanborn     4

Matt Barney, Timberlane     4

David Wilson, Whittier     4

GOALIE SHUTOUTS

Name, School Shutouts

Tyler Bussell, No. Andover     11

Dimitri Kakouris, Timberlane     6

Tyler Correnti, Pentucket     5

Zach Ramsdell, Sanborn     5

Preston Neal, Windham     4

JJ Calareso, Brooks     3

Brandon Hebert, Salem     3

Matthew Corliss, Haverhill     2

Greg Nicholls, Pelham     2

Luke MacFarland, Whittier     2

*Stats are current through Friday, Oct. 11. Games missing: Pentucket (1), Whittier (1), Salem (2), Pelham (2), Brooks (1). Greater Lawrence and Phillips have not reported scores.

 

 

GIRLS

GOALS

Name, Team Goals

Catherine Schwartz, Whittier     20

Mackenzie Currie, Pentucket     15

Lisette Perez, Gr. Lawrence     13

Elainy Rivera, Gr. Lawrence     13

Meggie Dellea, Haverhill     12

Jacey Jennings, Pentucket     12

Olivia Gotobed, No. Andover     11

Elyce Jedraszek, Pelham     9

Alida Bates, Timberlane     9

Sydney Wnek, Central     8

Bella Keaney, Methuen     8

Brooke Tardugno, Methuen     8

Claudia Lebron, Bradford     7

Izzy Papanicolaou, Bradford     7

Faith Lee, Central     7

Chayse Dube, Pinkerton     7

Emma Azzi, Andover     6

Ella Slayton, No. Andover     6

Annabelle Sylvanowicz, Pentucket     6

Liz Vargas, PMA     6

Rachel Souza, Andover     5

Julia Ward, No. Andover     5

Madison Curran, Pelham     5

Isobel Glass, Phillips     5

Mattie Sullivan, Pinkerton     5

Kayla Franks, Pinkerton     5

Morgan Lewis, Timberlane     5

Reagan Murray, Windham     5

GOALIE SHUTOUTS

Name, School Shutouts

Izzy Shih, Andover     5

Madison Dawkins, Whittier     5

Emily Hardy, Phillips     4

Izzy Majewski, Central     3

Jaslyn Abreu, Gr. Lawrence     3

Jess Thibodeau, Windham     3

Felicya DeCicco, Haverhill     2

Stephanie Henrick, Methuen     2

Lindsay Blum, Pinkerton     2

*Stats are current through Friday, Oct. 11. Games missing: Methuen (2), Pentucket (1), Greater Lawrence (2), PMA (2), Whittier (3), Pinkerton (1), Salem (1), Windham (1),

 

