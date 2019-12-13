Area High School Sports Schedule

sATURday GAMES
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. George’s at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Loomis at Phillips, 4 p.m.; Brooks at St. George’s, 4 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
St. Mark’s at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Brewster at Phillips, 6:20 p.m.; Pinkerton at Windham, 7:40 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 7:50 p.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 8:15 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Brooks at Hill Academy, 2 p.m.; NMH at Phillips, 4:15 p.m.; Brooks at Phillips Exeter, 6 p.m.; H-P-NA at Norwell, 7 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK
Pentucket at Newburyport, 10 a.m.; Governor’s at Phillips, 2:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Timberlane at Phillips Exeter, 9 a.m.; Whittier at North Reading, 9 a.m.; Lawrence at Cumberland, 9 a.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 9 a.m.; Methuen at Oliver Ames, 9 a.m.; Masconomet at Greater Lawrence, 9 a.m.; Haverhill at Ashland, 10 a.m.; TBA at Pentucket, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Alvirne, 11 a.m.; Andover at North Andover, 3 p.m.
sUNday GAMES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Phillips at Hill Academy, 10 a.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Haverhill at Lowell Catholic, 2:15 p.m.; Andover at St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK
Lawrence at Haverhill, 4 p.m.
MONday GAMES
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Notre Dame at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Nashoba Tech at PMA, 5:30 p.m.; Bishop Brady at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
Haverhill at Methuen, 8:15 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Acton-Boxboro at Central Catholic, 8:50 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Central Catholic at Auburn, 5 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK
Andover at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Belmont at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday GAMES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Whittier at Northeast, 5:30 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 7 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northeast at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 5:30 p.m.; Minuteman at PMA, 5:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Concord, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Keene, 6:30 p.m.; Dover at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Phillips at Groton, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
H-P-NA at Woburn, 5 p.m.
SWIMMING
Pinkerton at Memorial, 5 p.m.; Timberlane at Goffstown, 6:30 p.m.
