Area High School Sports Schedule

CARL RUSSO/staff photo. Returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star Maren Eramo and Haverhill will be at Methuen (Interstate Gymnastics) Monday night.

 Carl Russo

sATURday GAMES

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. George’s at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Loomis at Phillips, 4 p.m.; Brooks at St. George’s, 4 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

St. Mark’s at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Brewster at Phillips, 6:20 p.m.; Pinkerton at Windham, 7:40 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 7:50 p.m.; Pentucket at Amesbury, 8:15 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Brooks at Hill Academy, 2 p.m.; NMH at Phillips, 4:15 p.m.; Brooks at Phillips Exeter, 6 p.m.; H-P-NA at Norwell, 7 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

Pentucket at Newburyport, 10 a.m.; Governor’s at Phillips, 2:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Timberlane at Phillips Exeter, 9 a.m.; Whittier at North Reading, 9 a.m.; Lawrence at Cumberland, 9 a.m.; Pinkerton at Salem, 9 a.m.; Methuen at Oliver Ames, 9 a.m.; Masconomet at Greater Lawrence, 9 a.m.; Haverhill at Ashland, 10 a.m.; TBA at Pentucket, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Alvirne, 11 a.m.; Andover at North Andover, 3 p.m.

sUNday GAMES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Phillips at Hill Academy, 10 a.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Haverhill at Lowell Catholic, 2:15 p.m.; Andover at St. Mary’s, 4 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

Lawrence at Haverhill, 4 p.m.

MONday GAMES

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Notre Dame at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Nashoba Tech at PMA, 5:30 p.m.; Bishop Brady at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Haverhill at Methuen, 8:15 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Acton-Boxboro at Central Catholic, 8:50 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Central Catholic at Auburn, 5 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

Andover at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Belmont at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday GAMES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Whittier at Northeast, 5:30 p.m.; Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Pentucket at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 7 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northeast at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 5:30 p.m.; Minuteman at PMA, 5:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Concord, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Keene, 6:30 p.m.; Dover at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester at Pentucket, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Phillips at Groton, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

H-P-NA at Woburn, 5 p.m.

SWIMMING

Pinkerton at Memorial, 5 p.m.; Timberlane at Goffstown, 6:30 p.m.

