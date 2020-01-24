Area High School Sports Schedule

SATURDAY GAMES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Deerfield at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Acton-Boxboro, 5 p.m.; Springfield Commonwealth at Brooks, 5 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Deerfield at Phillips, 1:45 p.m.; Brooks at Tabor, 3:30 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Andover at Springfield Cathedral, 11 a.m.; Sanborn at Kearsarge, 11:30 a.m.; Exeter at Pinkerton, 1 p.m.; Brooks at Dexter Southfield, 3 p.m.; North Andover at Boston Latin, 3 p.m.; Bedford at Nashua South-Pelham, 4:40 p.m.; Haverhill at Lincoln/Sudbury, 5:30 p.m.; Nobles at Phillips, 5:40 p.m.; Hanover at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 7 p.m.; Methuen vs. at Wayland (at New England Sports Center), 7:30 p.m.; Concord at Salem, 8:40 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Brooks at Proctor, 1:30 p.m.; St. Mark’s at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at HPNA, 4 p.m.; Boston Latin at Andover, 6 p.m.; Waltham at Methuen-Tewksbury, 7 p.m.; Keene-Monadnock-Fall Mountain at Pinkerton, 8:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Phillips at Loomis Chaffee, 1 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 1 p.m.
WRESTLING
Goffstown at Timberlane, 9 a.m.; Whittier at Essex Tech, 9 a.m.; Lawrence at Braintree, 9 a.m.; Windham at St. John’s Prep, 9 a.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua South, 9 a.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pelham, 9 a.m.; Salem at Alvirne, 9 a.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 9 a.m.; Andover at Duxbury, 10 a.m.; Lynnfield at Methuen, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at Concord-Carlisle, 10 a.m.; Phillips, Brooks at Tabor, 11:30 a.m.
SUNDAY GAMES
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tewksbury at North Andover, 2 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 4 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Shawsheen at Methuen, 4 p.m.
SWIMMING
Pinkerton at Timberlane, 1 p.m.
WRESTLING
Governor’s, Brooks at Phillips, 9 a.m.
MONDAY GAMES
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Presentation at Northeast, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Methuen, 7 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Pinkerton at Nashua South-Pelham, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Beverly at HPNA, 7 p.m.; Newton South at Methuen-Tewksbury, 7 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK
Pentucket vs. Triton, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SKIING
North Shore League, at Ski Bradford, 3:30 p.m.
CO-ED SWIMMING
Greater Lawrence at Blue Hills, 3:30 p.m.
