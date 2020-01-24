Area High School Sports Schedule

CARL RUSSO/Staff photo. Ethan Schena (front) battles for the puck along the boards with Cambridge's Chris Gould. Schena and Methuen play Wayland tonight (Saturday).

SATURDAY GAMES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Deerfield at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Acton-Boxboro, 5 p.m.; Springfield Commonwealth at Brooks, 5 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Deerfield at Phillips, 1:45 p.m.; Brooks at Tabor, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Andover at Springfield Cathedral, 11 a.m.; Sanborn at Kearsarge, 11:30 a.m.; Exeter at Pinkerton, 1 p.m.; Brooks at Dexter Southfield, 3 p.m.; North Andover at Boston Latin, 3 p.m.; Bedford at Nashua South-Pelham, 4:40 p.m.; Haverhill at Lincoln/Sudbury, 5:30 p.m.; Nobles at Phillips, 5:40 p.m.; Hanover at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Pentucket, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 7 p.m.; Methuen vs. at Wayland (at New England Sports Center), 7:30 p.m.; Concord at Salem, 8:40 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Brooks at Proctor, 1:30 p.m.; St. Mark’s at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at HPNA, 4 p.m.; Boston Latin at Andover, 6 p.m.; Waltham at Methuen-Tewksbury, 7 p.m.; Keene-Monadnock-Fall Mountain at Pinkerton, 8:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

Phillips at Loomis Chaffee, 1 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 1 p.m.

WRESTLING

Goffstown at Timberlane, 9 a.m.; Whittier at Essex Tech, 9 a.m.; Lawrence at Braintree, 9 a.m.; Windham at St. John’s Prep, 9 a.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua South, 9 a.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pelham, 9 a.m.; Salem at Alvirne, 9 a.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 9 a.m.; Andover at Duxbury, 10 a.m.; Lynnfield at Methuen, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at Concord-Carlisle, 10 a.m.; Phillips, Brooks at Tabor, 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY GAMES

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tewksbury at North Andover, 2 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 4 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Shawsheen at Methuen, 4 p.m.

SWIMMING

Pinkerton at Timberlane, 1 p.m.

WRESTLING

Governor’s, Brooks at Phillips, 9 a.m.

MONDAY GAMES

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Presentation at Northeast, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Methuen, 7 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Pinkerton at Nashua South-Pelham, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Beverly at HPNA, 7 p.m.; Newton South at Methuen-Tewksbury, 7 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

Pentucket vs. Triton, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SKIING

North Shore League, at Ski Bradford, 3:30 p.m.

CO-ED SWIMMING

Greater Lawrence at Blue Hills, 3:30 p.m.

