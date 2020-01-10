Area High School Sports Schedule

TIM JEAN/Staff photoPinkerton and Sophia Viger are taking on Bishop Guertin on Sunday.

 Tim Jean

SATURDAY GAMES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lawrence Academy at Bradford Christian, 1 p.m.; Brooks at Tabor, 3:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Charlestown, 4 p.m.; Choate at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Choate at Phillips, 1:45 p.m.; Middlesex at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.; Notre Dame-Hingham at Pentucket, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Concord-Carlisle at North Andover, 10:30 a.m.; Groton at Brooks, 3:15 p.m.; Choate at Phillips, 3:15 p.m.; Masconomet at Pentucket-Georgetown, 4 p.m.; Newton South at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bow, 5:30 p.m.; John Stark-Hopkinton at Sanborn-Epping, 6 p.m.; Nashua South-Pelham at Bishop Guertin, 6:10 p.m.; Boston Latin at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 7:50 p.m.; Manchester Central-West at Windham, 8:15 p.m.; Exeter at Salem, 8:55 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Acton-Boxboro at Andover, 11:45 a.m.; Choate at Phillips, 1:15 p.m.; Brooks at Rivers, 2:30 p.m.; HPNA at Methuen-Tewksbury, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Cambridge, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

Choate at Phillips, 1:15 p.m.; Pentucket-Triton at Lynnfield, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

Windham at Quabbin, 9 a.m.; Pinkerton at Cumberland, 9 a.m.; Pelham at Chelmsford, 9 a.m.; Central Catholic at Lawrence, 9 a.m.; Salem at Nashua North, 9 a.m.; Haverhill at West Springfield, 10 a.m.; Methuen at Andover, 10 a.m.; Pentucket at Greater Lowell, 10 a.m.; Nobles at Phillips, 12 p.m.

SUNDAY GAMES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Greater Lawrence at Methuen, 12 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North Andover at Central Catholic, 2 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

Londonderry at Salem, 10 a.m.; Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 4 p.m.

Swimming

Pinkerton, Timberlane at Oyster River, 9 a.m.

MONDAY GAMES

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Whittier at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m.; Newburyport at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Andover at Boston Latin, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Concord-Carlisle, 4:05 p.m.; Brooks at Phillips Exeter, 6 p.m.; Beverly at Methuen, 7 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Phillips at Brooks, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS SKIING

North Shore League, 3:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

Pentucket-Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 8 p.m.

 

 

Tags

Recommended for you