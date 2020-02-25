TUESDAY'S RESULTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Division 1 North First Round

Lawrence 60, Andover 54

BOYS HOCKEY

Division 2 North First Round

North Andover 5, Lynnfield 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division 1 North First Round

Woburn 54, North Andover 32

Central Catholic 45, Beverly 31

Chelmsford 58, Haverhill 36

Division 4 North First Round

Fenway 68, Presentation of Mary 38

WEDNESDAY, February 26

GIRLS HOCKEY

Division 1 Preliminary Round

Hingham at HPNA, 7 p.m.

Longmeadow at Methuen/Tewksbury, 7 p.m.

Barnstable at Andover (Tewksbury), 5:15 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Division 1 North First Round

Andover vs. Belmont (in Woburn), 7 p.m.

Central Catholic vs. St. Mary’s (in Stoneham), 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, February 27

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division 2 North Quarterfinals

Tewksbury at Pentucket, 7 p.m.

Division 3 North Quarterfinals

Winthrop at Whittier, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, February 28

BOYS BASKETBALL

Division 1 North Quarterfinals

Central Catholic at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Lawrence at Lynn English, 7 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Division 2 North Quarterfinals

North Andover at Tewksbury (at Chelmsford), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, February 29

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division 1 North Quarterfinals

Andover at Central Catholic, 2 p.m.

