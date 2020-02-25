TUESDAY'S RESULTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Division 1 North First Round
Lawrence 60, Andover 54
BOYS HOCKEY
Division 2 North First Round
North Andover 5, Lynnfield 2
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division 1 North First Round
Woburn 54, North Andover 32
Central Catholic 45, Beverly 31
Chelmsford 58, Haverhill 36
Division 4 North First Round
Fenway 68, Presentation of Mary 38
WEDNESDAY, February 26
GIRLS HOCKEY
Division 1 Preliminary Round
Hingham at HPNA, 7 p.m.
Longmeadow at Methuen/Tewksbury, 7 p.m.
Barnstable at Andover (Tewksbury), 5:15 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Division 1 North First Round
Andover vs. Belmont (in Woburn), 7 p.m.
Central Catholic vs. St. Mary’s (in Stoneham), 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, February 27
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division 2 North Quarterfinals
Tewksbury at Pentucket, 7 p.m.
Division 3 North Quarterfinals
Winthrop at Whittier, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, February 28
BOYS BASKETBALL
Division 1 North Quarterfinals
Central Catholic at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Lawrence at Lynn English, 7 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Division 2 North Quarterfinals
North Andover at Tewksbury (at Chelmsford), 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, February 29
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division 1 North Quarterfinals
Andover at Central Catholic, 2 p.m.
