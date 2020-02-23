MONDAY, February 24

BOYS BASKETBALL

Division 1 North

Haverhill at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Methuen at Everett, 7 p.m.

Division 2 North

North Andover at Latin Academy, 7 p.m.

Division 3 North

North Reading at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division 1 North

Arlington at Andover, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, February 25

BOYS BASKETBALL

Division 1 North

Andover at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Division 2 North

Lynnfield vs. North Andover (in Stoneham), 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division 1 North

North Andover at Woburn, 6 p.m.

Beverly at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Haverhill at Chelmsford, 7 p.m.

Division 4 North

Presentation of Mary at Fenway, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, February 26

GIRLS HOCKEY

Division 1

Hingham at HPNA, 7 p.m.

Longmeadow at Methuen/Tewksbury, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, February 27

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division 2 North

Danvers vs. Tewksbury winner at Pentucket, 7 p.m.

Division 3 North

Bedford vs. Winthrop winner at Whittier, 7 p.m.

