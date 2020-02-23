MONDAY, February 24
BOYS BASKETBALL
Division 1 North
Haverhill at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Methuen at Everett, 7 p.m.
Division 2 North
North Andover at Latin Academy, 7 p.m.
Division 3 North
North Reading at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division 1 North
Arlington at Andover, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, February 25
BOYS BASKETBALL
Division 1 North
Andover at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Division 2 North
Lynnfield vs. North Andover (in Stoneham), 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division 1 North
North Andover at Woburn, 6 p.m.
Beverly at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Haverhill at Chelmsford, 7 p.m.
Division 4 North
Presentation of Mary at Fenway, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, February 26
GIRLS HOCKEY
Division 1
Hingham at HPNA, 7 p.m.
Longmeadow at Methuen/Tewksbury, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, February 27
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division 2 North
Danvers vs. Tewksbury winner at Pentucket, 7 p.m.
Division 3 North
Bedford vs. Winthrop winner at Whittier, 7 p.m.
