MANCHESTER — Thomas Hatch struck out 11 batters in seven innings while Josh Palacios and Riley Adams hit back-to-back homers as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats closed out the home portion of the 2019 schedule with an 8-2 win over the Trenton Thunder.
Hatch allowed just three hits and did not walk a batter. Dany Jimenez extended his scoreless streak to 13.1 innings with two strikeouts in the ninth.
Trenton third baseman Max Burt of North Andover went 1 for 3.
On Friday, the Fisher Cats are at Portland at 7 p.m.
Spinners struggle
In the first game of their doubleheader, Tri-City beat the Spinners, 6-3.
Ryan Fernandez (3-1) suffered his first defeat, getting shelled for five earned runs in 1.2 relief innings.
In Game 2, the make-up from Wednesday, Lowell rolled, 7-2. Cameron Cannon and Jaxx Groshans each scored twice.
The two play at Tri-City again today.
Salem golf falls
Evan Desjardins and Jason Wong both shot 41s but Salem (230) fell to Bedford (191) and Keene (215) in season-opening golf action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.