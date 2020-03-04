Trick for Burgess
Ethan Burgess scored a hat trick as the Pinkerton boys surged past Hanover in a preliminary round game of the Division 1 state tournament. The Astros, who scored four times in the third period, will now face top-seed Concord on Saturday.
Dewey leads Brooks
Samantha Dewey erupted for 29 points as top-seeded Brooks rolled past Cushing 79-52 in the NEPSAC Class B first round. Sydney Robinson added 14 points for Brooks, which next hosts Proctor Academy on Saturday (time TBA).
Blue Devils bow out
The Salem girls basketball team saw its season come to an end with a 69-64 overtime loss to Concord in the first round of the Division 1 tournament. The Blue Devils were led by 26 points from Jordyn Franzen and 16 from Olivia Murray.
Mancini near-flawless
Bobby DiCicco and Mike Montanile scored to give Windham a 2-0 lead. Vito Mancini (16 saves) made sure it held up as the 7th-seeded Jaguars topped No. 10 Nashua North-Souhegan, 2-1, in the Division 1 tourney first round. Windham will play No. 2 Bedford Saturday (1 p.m., at St. Anselm) in the quarterfinals.
9 in a row
Brooks rolled past Governor’s, 75-53, to advance to the NEPSAC semifinals for the ninth year in a row. Myles Foster (22), Sam Thomson (15) and Darrel Yepdo (18) cracked double figures in the win. Coach John McVeigh’s squad will take on St. Luke’s Saturday in the Class B semis.
Moritz leads Knights
Junior Segev Moritz of North Andover was the top local skier at the state meet with a 38th-place overall finish in a field of 145 skiers. Marblehead won the title for the third year in a row.
Freund shines
Junior Jane Freund of North Andover had a big State Meet at Berkshire East Ski Area in Charlemont. Competing in a field of 146, Freund placed 13th in the slalom, 26th in the giant slalom and 18th overall. She was the lone area skier to qualify. “She works very hard weekends at Mt. Wachusett to achieve a higher level of training,” said Knights coach Jerry Marchegiani. “She definitely met my expectations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.