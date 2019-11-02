SATURDAY’s results
CROSS COUNTRY
N.H. Meet of Champions
at Mines Falls, Nashua
Girls, 2:30 p.m.; Boys, 3:20 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Division 2 North Quarterfinals
Pentucket 1, Bishop Fenwick 0
FOOTBALL
Division 1 North First Round
Andover 40, Methuen 12
Central Catholic 42, Lexington 7
Division 5 North First Round
Pentucket 34, Somerville 0
Division 7 North First Round
Greater Lawrence 33, St. Mary’s 8
BOYS SOCCER
N.H. Division 1 Quarterfinals
Windham 1, Nashua South 0 (5-4 PKs)
Manchester Central 1, Timberlane 0 (4-3 PKs)
VOLLEYBALL
N.H. Division 1 Quarterfinals
Dover 3, Pinkerton 2
Sunday, NovEMBER 3
FIELD HOCKEY
N.H. Division 1 Final
at Bedford High School
Windham vs. Concord, 4 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Division 1 North Prelims
Haverhill at Andover, 2 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Division 3 North Prelims
Pentucket at Shawsheen, 1 p.m.
N.H. Division 1 Quarterfinals
Pinkerton at Exeter, 2 p.m.
Monday, NovEMBER 4
VOLLEYBALL
Division 1 North Quarterfinals
Reading at Haverhill, 6 p.m.
North Andover at Lawrence, 6 p.m.
Central Catholic at Winchester, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Division 3 North First Round
Wayland at Pentucket, 2 p.m.
North Reading at Whittier, 3 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Division 1 North First Round
Haverhill at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.
Peabody at North Andover, 5 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Division 1 North Semifinals
at Reading High
Andover vs. Natick, 6 p.m.
TUESday, NovEMBER 5
GIRLS SOCCER
Division 3 North First Round
Whittier at Northeast, 2 p.m.North Reading at Greater Lawrence, 3 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
N.H. Division 1 Semifinals
at Stellos Stadium
Windham vs. Bedford, 6:15 p.m.
WEDNESday, NovEMBER 6
BOYS SOCCER
Division 2 North First Round
Central Catholic at Masconomet, 2 p.m.
Brighton-Billerica winner at North Andover, 5 p.m.
THURSday, NovEMBER 7
GIRLS SOCCER
Division 1 North Quarterfinals
L-S vs. Lexington winner at Andover, 2 p.m.
Friday, November 8
FOOTBALL
Division 1 North Semifinals
Andover at St. John’s Prep, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, November 9
CROSS COUNTRY
New England Championships
at Manchester, Conn.
Girls, 11:30 a.m.; Boys, 12:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Division 1 North Semifinals
Everett at Central Catholic, noon
Division 5 North Semifinals
Weston at Swampscott winner at Pentucket, 1 p.m.
Division 7 North Semifinals
Lowell Catholic at Greater Lawrence, 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.