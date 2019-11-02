SATURDAY’s results

CROSS COUNTRY

N.H. Meet of Champions

at Mines Falls, Nashua

Girls, 2:30 p.m.; Boys, 3:20 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Division 2 North Quarterfinals

Pentucket 1, Bishop Fenwick 0

FOOTBALL

Division 1 North First Round

Andover 40, Methuen 12

Central Catholic 42, Lexington 7

Division 5 North First Round

Pentucket 34, Somerville 0

Division 7 North First Round

Greater Lawrence 33, St. Mary’s 8

BOYS SOCCER

N.H. Division 1 Quarterfinals

Windham 1, Nashua South 0 (5-4 PKs)

Manchester Central 1, Timberlane 0 (4-3 PKs)

VOLLEYBALL

N.H. Division 1 Quarterfinals

Dover 3, Pinkerton 2

Sunday, NovEMBER 3

FIELD HOCKEY

N.H. Division 1 Final

at Bedford High School

Windham vs. Concord, 4 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Division 1 North Prelims

Haverhill at Andover, 2 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Division 3 North Prelims

Pentucket at Shawsheen, 1 p.m.

N.H. Division 1 Quarterfinals

Pinkerton at Exeter, 2 p.m.

Monday, NovEMBER 4

VOLLEYBALL

Division 1 North Quarterfinals

Reading at Haverhill, 6 p.m.

North Andover at Lawrence, 6 p.m.

Central Catholic at Winchester, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Division 3 North First Round

Wayland at Pentucket, 2 p.m.

North Reading at Whittier, 3 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Division 1 North First Round

Haverhill at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.

Peabody at North Andover, 5 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Division 1 North Semifinals

at Reading High

Andover vs. Natick, 6 p.m.

TUESday, NovEMBER 5

GIRLS SOCCER

Division 3 North First Round

Whittier at Northeast, 2 p.m.North Reading at Greater Lawrence, 3 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

N.H. Division 1 Semifinals

at Stellos Stadium

Windham vs. Bedford, 6:15 p.m.

WEDNESday, NovEMBER 6

BOYS SOCCER

Division 2 North First Round

Central Catholic at Masconomet, 2 p.m.

Brighton-Billerica winner at North Andover, 5 p.m.

THURSday, NovEMBER 7

GIRLS SOCCER

Division 1 North Quarterfinals

L-S vs. Lexington winner at Andover, 2 p.m.

Friday, November 8

FOOTBALL

Division 1 North Semifinals

Andover at St. John’s Prep, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, November 9

CROSS COUNTRY

New England Championships

at Manchester, Conn.

Girls, 11:30 a.m.; Boys, 12:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Division 1 North Semifinals

Everett at Central Catholic, noon

Division 5 North Semifinals

Weston at Swampscott winner at Pentucket, 1 p.m.

Division 7 North Semifinals

Lowell Catholic at Greater Lawrence, 1 p.m.

