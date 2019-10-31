Thursday’s Results
GIRLS SOCCER
NH Division 1 First Round
Bedford 2, Windham 0
VOLLEYBALL
NH Division 1 First Round
Bedford 3, Salem 1
Hollis-Brookline 3, Windham 0
Portsmouth 3, Timberlane 1
Pinkerton 3, Alvirne 0
Division 1 North First Round
Tewksbury 3, Gr. Lawrence 0
Melrose 3, Whittier 0
Gr. Lowell 3, Fellowship Christian 2
FRIDAY, November 1
FOOTBALL
Division 2 North First Round
Westford Academy at North Andover, 6 p.m.
Division 6 North First Round
Whittier at Greater Lowell, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
NH Division 1 First Round
Pinkerton at Portsmouth, 3 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Division 1 North First Round
Central Catholic at Marblehead, 5 p.m.
Lexingtom at North Andover, 5 p.m.
Methuen at Reading, 5 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Division 1 North Quarterfinals
Andover at Lexington, 3 p.m.
North Andover at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.
Central Catholic at Acton-Boxboro, 3 p.m.
SATURDAY, November 2
CROSS COUNTRY
N.H. Meet of Champions
at Mines Falls, Nashua
Girls, 2:30 p.m.; Boys, 3:20 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Division 2 North Quarterfinals
Pentucket at Bishop Fenwick, 2:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Division 1 North First Round
Lexington at Central Catholic, 2:30 p.m.
Methuen at Andover, 1 p.m.
Division 5 North First Round
Somerville at Pentucket, 1 p.m.
Division 7 North First Round
St. Mary’s at Greater Lawrence, 2 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
NH Division 1 Quarterfinals
Nashua South at Windham, 2 p.m.
Timberlane at Manchester Central, 2 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
NH Division 1 Quarterfinals
Dover at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 3
FIELD HOCKEY
N.H. Division 1 Final
at Bedford High School
Windham vs. Concord, 4 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 4
VOLLEYBALL
Division 1 North Quarterfinals
Methuen-Reading winner at Haverhill, 6 p.m.
Lexington-North Andover winner at Lawrence, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, November 9
CROSS COUNTRY
New England Championships
at Manchester, Conn.
Girls, 11:30 a.m.; Boys, 12:30 p.m.
