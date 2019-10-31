Thursday’s Results

GIRLS SOCCER

NH Division 1 First Round

Bedford 2, Windham 0

VOLLEYBALL

NH Division 1 First Round

Bedford 3, Salem 1

Hollis-Brookline 3, Windham 0

Portsmouth 3, Timberlane 1

Pinkerton 3, Alvirne 0

Division 1 North First Round

Tewksbury 3, Gr. Lawrence 0

Melrose 3, Whittier 0

Gr. Lowell 3, Fellowship Christian 2

FRIDAY, November 1

FOOTBALL

Division 2 North First Round

Westford Academy at North Andover, 6 p.m.

Division 6 North First Round

Whittier at Greater Lowell, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

NH Division 1 First Round

Pinkerton at Portsmouth, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Division 1 North First Round

Central Catholic at Marblehead, 5 p.m.

Lexingtom at North Andover, 5 p.m.

Methuen at Reading, 5 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Division 1 North Quarterfinals

Andover at Lexington, 3 p.m.

North Andover at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.

Central Catholic at Acton-Boxboro, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY, November 2

CROSS COUNTRY

N.H. Meet of Champions

at Mines Falls, Nashua

Girls, 2:30 p.m.; Boys, 3:20 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Division 2 North Quarterfinals

Pentucket at Bishop Fenwick, 2:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Division 1 North First Round

Lexington at Central Catholic, 2:30 p.m.

Methuen at Andover, 1 p.m.

Division 5 North First Round

Somerville at Pentucket, 1 p.m.

Division 7 North First Round

St. Mary’s at Greater Lawrence, 2 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

NH Division 1 Quarterfinals

Nashua South at Windham, 2 p.m.

Timberlane at Manchester Central, 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

NH Division 1 Quarterfinals

Dover at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 3

FIELD HOCKEY

N.H. Division 1 Final

at Bedford High School

Windham vs. Concord, 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 4

VOLLEYBALL

Division 1 North Quarterfinals

Methuen-Reading winner at Haverhill, 6 p.m.

Lexington-North Andover winner at Lawrence, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, November 9

CROSS COUNTRY

New England Championships

at Manchester, Conn.

Girls, 11:30 a.m.; Boys, 12:30 p.m.

