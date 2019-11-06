WEDNESday, NovEMBER 6

BOYS SOCCER

Division 2 North First Round

Central Catholic 1, Masconomet 0

North Andover 1, Billerica 0

VOLLEYBALL

Division 1 North Quarterfinals

at Billerica

Lawrence 3, Haverhill 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Division 2 North Semifinals

at Burlington

Gloucester 1, Pentucket 0

THURSday, NovEMBER 7

GIRLS SOCCER

Division 1 North Quarterfinals

Lexington at Andover, 4 p.m.

North Andover at Westford, 5 p.m.

Central Catholic at Brookline, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Division 1 Quarterfinals

Andover at St. John’s Prep, 3 p.m.

Friday, November 8

FOOTBALL

Division 1 North Semifinals

Andover at St. John’s Prep, 7 p.m.

Division 2 North Semifinals

North Andover at Reading, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, November 9

CROSS COUNTRY

New England Championships

at Manchester, Conn.

Girls, 11:30 a.m.; Boys, 12:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Division 1 North Finals

at Reading High

Andover vs. Acton-Boxboro, 3 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Division 1 North Semifinals

Everett at Central Catholic, noon

Division 5 North Semifinals

Weston at Swampscott winner at Pentucket, 1 p.m.

Division 7 North Semifinals

Lowell Catholic at Greater Lawrence, 1 p.m.

NH Division 1 Quarterfinals

Salem at Goffstown (St. Anselm), 2 p.m.

Pinkerton at Londonderry, 1 p.m.

NH Division 2 Quarterfinals

Plymouth at Pelham, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Division 2 North Quarterfinals

Concord-Carlisle at North Andover, 2 p.m.

Wakefield at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Division 1 North Finals

at Tewksbury

Lawrence vs. Winchester, 6 p.m.

