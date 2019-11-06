WEDNESday, NovEMBER 6
BOYS SOCCER
Division 2 North First Round
Central Catholic 1, Masconomet 0
North Andover 1, Billerica 0
VOLLEYBALL
Division 1 North Quarterfinals
at Billerica
Lawrence 3, Haverhill 0
FIELD HOCKEY
Division 2 North Semifinals
at Burlington
Gloucester 1, Pentucket 0
THURSday, NovEMBER 7
GIRLS SOCCER
Division 1 North Quarterfinals
Lexington at Andover, 4 p.m.
North Andover at Westford, 5 p.m.
Central Catholic at Brookline, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Division 1 Quarterfinals
Andover at St. John’s Prep, 3 p.m.
Friday, November 8
FOOTBALL
Division 1 North Semifinals
Andover at St. John’s Prep, 7 p.m.
Division 2 North Semifinals
North Andover at Reading, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, November 9
CROSS COUNTRY
New England Championships
at Manchester, Conn.
Girls, 11:30 a.m.; Boys, 12:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Division 1 North Finals
at Reading High
Andover vs. Acton-Boxboro, 3 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Division 1 North Semifinals
Everett at Central Catholic, noon
Division 5 North Semifinals
Weston at Swampscott winner at Pentucket, 1 p.m.
Division 7 North Semifinals
Lowell Catholic at Greater Lawrence, 1 p.m.
NH Division 1 Quarterfinals
Salem at Goffstown (St. Anselm), 2 p.m.
Pinkerton at Londonderry, 1 p.m.
NH Division 2 Quarterfinals
Plymouth at Pelham, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Division 2 North Quarterfinals
Concord-Carlisle at North Andover, 2 p.m.
Wakefield at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Division 1 North Finals
at Tewksbury
Lawrence vs. Winchester, 6 p.m.
