On April 21, Lawrence High boys basketball coach Jesus “Moose” Moore’s life took a drastic turn.
And, he says, it’s all for the better.
Moore, 31, and longtime girlfriend/college sweetheart Laura Cote welcomed a daughter into the world: Giavanna Luz Moore. They call her Gigi.
In today’s Around the Horn, the giddy first-time dad spoke about fatherhood, taking over the Lancer program at the tender age of 29, coping with the pandemic and why Lawrence needs more multi-sport athletes.
What’s it like being a father?
“It’s the best feeling in the world. It’s been great, man. I’m very appreciative. It makes you see things in a new light.”
What’s it done to your sleep?
“Gigi sleeps most of the night. But I’ve put on a couple pounds like I got pregnant.”
Who is mom?
“My girlfriend, Laura Cote, my college sweetheart. She scored 1,000 points (1,057 to be exact) at Fitchburg State. Gigi has a stronger grip than me! Hopefully she’s a shooter like Mom.”
What’s the toughest part of the pandemic?
“It’s crazy for everyone. Just being extra cautious. We don’t bring her out and haven’t brought anyone in yet. Not until this is over.”
Any projects you’re doing to keep busy?
“I’m definitely eating. I’m working from home (in Lawrence). I’m keeping in touch with the players at home, keeping them motivated.
“We’ve been doing Zoom. We have Google Classroom. I’m doing some coaching Zooms, too.”
What are the coaching Zooms about?
“It’s Moose’s Juice. It’s a bunch of different topics. It’s been really good to collaborate with coaches talking about different approaches and the Jordan documentary.”
Who is usually part of it?
“Stevie Martinez from Central. My whole Lawrence staff: Alex Sucre Medina, Tommy West, Sam Hunter, Justin Nieves. One day we had (Tewksbury assistant) Steve ‘Bouda’ Boudreau, Junior De La Hoz from Proctor, Wilkins Victor from Wilks Skills and Drills, Phil Connors from Burlington, Antonio Anderson from Lynn English and Cory McCarthy from Mission.”
Coaching in the city, anything you have to do differently than other coaches?
“You have to be more hands on: feed them, drive them, study halls. Right now, I’m just making sure the kids are all right. I check in 2-3 times a week with all my kids. I’m making sure they’re getting their work done. I’m in contact with teachers, letting the kids know they are not on vacation.”
You have two years as head coach under your belt, how is it going?
“It’s gone well. I’m a perfectionist. I always think I could have done better. We had five seniors and all are going to college or prep with at least three playing.”
Who were your seniors?
“(Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer) Brandon Goris will play at Nichols. Angel Herrera and Jeremiah Melendez maybe prep school. Christian Moscat will be playing at Northern Essex. Noah Tejada is going to UMass Lowell or Merrimack and is a really good student.”
Looking back, anything you’d do differently?
“I was always blessed with a great mentor in Paul Neal (his coach at Lawrence). I understood what I was getting myself into. At Tyngsboro (as an assistant to college teammate Greg Costa), he helped me how to game plan and plan ahead.”
Other MVC schools have a lot more multi-sport athletes than Lawrence.
“It’s a double-edge sword. I was a three-sport athlete (football, basketball, volleyball). It helps you mentally and physically.
“Football I learned angles and toughness. Basketball it was agility. It was timing and touch in volleyball. They all intertwine. It helps to get away and refocus; kids burn themselves out. You play so many games and winning doesn’t seem as important.”
“We (LHS coaches) are trying to work with each other. At the end of day, it’s on the kids. I always encourage them to.”
How tough was it playing two sports at Fitchburg?
“It’s insane. Especially back to back seasons (football, basketball). It took away from either sport. In basketball, I was beat up. In football, I was fatigued. But I don’t regret it. I don’t know how many can do it.”
What’s your favorite athletic achievement?
“In college junior year, I hit a 3-pointer to beat Nichols at the buzzer.”
How big were you?
“I was 6-foot, 250 for football and 230-235 pounds for basketball.”
Any other athletes in the family?
“My sister, Ramona Moore, and my brother, Felix Moore, were three-sport athletes at Lawrence.
“Then I have first cousins. Sal Dominguez at Greater Lawrence (1,000-point scorer), Mariano Fortunata at Lawrence. Jose Paulino and Leon Paulino (Leon was drafted by the Red Sox in the 23rd round in 2019) were both baseball stars. Sucre Medina played basketball at the Voke and Northern Essex.”
Tell us about Mom.
“My mom is one of eight, seven girls and a boy. She’s Luz Deleon or Mamma Moose.”
Who was Moose first?
“Moose was given to me first by my middle school teacher now principal at the Parthum Peter LeFebre.”
What do you usually do in the summer?
“Play a lot of hoops with (former Lawrence greats) Jaylen Alicea and Justin Nieves. It’s a big group: Franklin Martinez, my brother, J.T. Strickland. It’s pretty competitive.”
Do you have any pets?
“Two dogs. An American Bulldog Mia and a pit bull Sadie.”
Who famous do you follow on social media?
“Brian Windhorst from ESPN and (NBA star) Damian Lillard.”
How many texts do you send in a day?
“During quarantine 30-40, before that 50-60.”
Tattoos, cool or fool?
“I don’t do tattoos. I’m old school. No piercings either.”
MOOSE’S FAVORITES
Group or singer: Jadakiss
Book: Night
Actor-actress: Kevin Hart
Movie: Paid in Full
TV show: Power
Athlete: Damian Lillard
Food: Rice, beans and meat
Car: BMW 750i
Vacation spot: Bora Bora, I’d love to go there
