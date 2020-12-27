For a plumber, Steve Nugent sure is a fine track coach.
The plan was for the veteran North Andover High guidance counselor to take over his father’s business. He had a change of heart and found his calling.
He’s had tremendous success: 122-24-1 record and an All-State runner-up finish outdoors (began 2002) and a 45-15-1 indoor record (began 2011-12). Combined, his Scarlet Knight boys teams have won eight state/EMass relay championships.
In today’s Around the Horn, we talk about how soccer was his first love, his talented young son, being a teacher-coach during a pandemic, that difficult conversation with dad, and much more.
Was the plan aways to be an educator-coach?
“Not really. My dad was a plumber and mom worked for the telephone company. It was a blue-collar family. I was the first to go to college (St. Anselm). I wanted to own my own business.
“But I got a coaching job right out of college ... fall of 1991 freshman boys soccer. I sold insurance for a couple of years. I didn’t like it.
“I decided to work for dad part-time. I was a plumber’s apprentice for five years. I went back for my master’s in education.”
Was dad disappointed you didn’t take over Granville Plumbing and Heating?
“It was the most feared conversation I ever had. I said, ‘I want to pursue this education thing.’ He was overjoyed for me.
“He said, ‘What took you so long?’”
How tough has this year been for you?
“It’s been tough on everyone. My tough is just a little different. It’s really hard to do our job as a guidance counselor. You have to reinvent the wheel like everyone else. It has been hard. I feel for our kids.”
Will you be strong again this winter?
“We won’t start until Feb. 22 (Fall 2 season). Our senior class is very strong.”
How have Rick DelleChiaie and you built North Andover track into one of the state’s top programs?
“The youth track program, start there with Bill Varney. That’s in its 11th year. And two, we are recruiting a lot more. The numbers of athletes and coaches is through the roof. Last year we had 150 boys and 110 girls and 12 coaches.”
Who’s been the biggest influence in your coaching career?
“I got to work with Bill Tarbox as a soccer assistant for six years. Then I was varsity coach at Austin Prep for three years and then an assistant with him again. I wanted to be like him.
“Tim Roberts was my first captain and he died of esophageal cancer. He had a huge influence on me. Alex Farese (who died shortly after collapsing during a race) solidified that need to and want to continue with this.
“There untimely deaths had a big impact on what I do today.”
Take us through your family.
“My wife is Courtney (Seed), who played hockey, soccer and lacrosse at Governor’s Academy. She’s a 6th grade science teacher at North Andover Middle School.
Molly is a senior hurdler and Maggie is a sophomore swimmer (both at North Andover). Patrick is an eighth grader.”
You must be proud of Patrick’s success?
“He’s definitely the athlete in family. He’s a pretty good hockey player and has lot of talent in track as runner and thrower. He’s 5-10. He set the town 7th grade discus record (1 kilogram discus, 106-9).”
Were you a good athlete?
“I was OK. I was captain of soccer and track (sprints/long jump). We didn’t have winter track. I ran for Bobby Welch and Paul Willis.”
Do you have any pets?
“No, we have three kids who are allergic.”
How many texts do you send in a day?
“A lot. Hundreds between texts and e-mails.”
Tattoos, cool or fool?
“Not cool.”
Most embarrassing song in your iPod?
“Something by Taylor Swift.”
TWITTER: @MullyET
NUGE’S FAVORITES
Song: Bad by U2
Group or singer: U2
Book: Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi
Actor-actress: Jason Bateman
Movie: Remember the Titans
TV show: Ozarks
Athlete: Tom Brady
Food: Mediterranean pizza
Car: Pilot
Vacation spot: Aruba, we’ve gone a handful of times
Restaurant: Cafe Azteca in Lawrence
