Ten weeks later, Mark Dunham is still sky-high over being named Central Catholic’s boys basketball coach.
“I’m through-the-roof excited,” said the former Raider assistant, who lives in North Andover. “It doesn’t get any better. I still can’t believe it.”
The 40-year-old, first-time high school head coach scored 1,025 points and was a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star at Pinkerton Academy. He walked on at Division 2 New Hampshire College (now SNHU) and earned a starting spot before transferring to Plymouth State, where he was a standout.
The son of Salem High legend Butch Dunham (1967 Eagle-Tribune Athlete of the Year) had a funny story on even meeting former Central coach John Walsh.
He was actually asked to work out Walsh’s then 6-year-old son. If not for that, its doubtful he’s the Central coach today.
In today’s Around the Horn, Dunham speaks about his new job, his father, and how the pandemic has done wonders for his golf game.
Toughest part of the pandemic for you?
“It’s my first job. Not really being able to communicate with the guys, not being able to get together. Even last year, no end-of-the-year banquet. It’s difficult for everybody.
“I look at it different with a 1-year-old and a 4-year-old. It’s been a blessing and a curse.”
Any projects you’re doing to keep busy?
“I have a putting green in my basement. My short game got a lot better. A lot of Netflix. I binged ‘All American’ and ‘The 100.’ We lost our child care. It was a long 3-4 months.”
You played golf at Pinkerton. How good are you?
“I’m a scratch golfer. I run the Monday night league at Hoodkroft.”
Were you surprised that John Walsh left Central?
“I was surprised. The Malden Catholic coach (interim coach Ryan Taylor) just retired out of nowhere. I don’t think it was ever planned. I think he was very happy at Central.
“It went from 50 minutes to 5 minutes in the commute. I love that John Walsh gave me a job and a ton of responsibility. And now I have one of best jobs in New England.”
What’s your coaching background?
“I’ve kind of done it all. I’ve done high school coaching with E.J. Perry (Salem) and Tony Carnovale (Pinkerton). Then college, I was head golf coach and associate basketball coach at Daniel Webster. I started my own AAU program from scratch, the Granite State Jayhawks.”
Did you apply for the Pinkerton job?
“That opened in March. But I had fell in love with Central Catholic. (School president) Chris Sullivan is one of the greatest people I’ve ever met. I wasn’t going to leave. I didn’t think John Walsh would leave.”
You were a finalist for a few jobs. Were you concerned you might not ever be a head coach?
“I tried the college route. I was a finalist at age 26 at SUNY-Purchase. (NBA head coach) Billy Donovan called for me. The AD said I want to give it to you so bad, but because there was a local high school coach of 40 years ...
“I was a finalist for the Windham job. I applied at Salem. The Pinkerton job I’m pretty sure I could have gotten it if I went for it. If John Walsh stayed 10 years I would have stayed 10 years. It’s really about timing.”
Do you think you’ll have a season?
“I think we will have some sort of season. Probably not what we are used to.”
The bar is set awfully high at Central. Are you ready for the pressure-cooker?
“That stuff never really bothered me.”
What is your nickname?“Dunny.”
What do you do for a job?
“Vice president for sales for Capital Transportation in Windham.”
Tell us about your father’s influence?
“A funny story. It was junior year vs. Manchester Central. I scored 46 points, 40 after halftime. There were four seconds left in the first OT. I make the first free throw and miss the second. Mike Provost then hits from half-court and we end up losing in two OTs 106-105.
“I’m sitting at the table at home and Dad is not talking to me. He just says, ‘If you make the free throw, you win the game.’ He went to bed. The next morning I’m up at 5 a.m. shooting free throws.”
Dad’s a legend. Take us through the rest of the family.
“John, the oldest, played baseball at Pinkerton and St. Joe’s of Maine. Mike, the youngest, played basketball at Pinkerton and then Salem and played at Mt. Ida.
“Mom (Donna Arnfield Dunham) she’s from Salem. She played basketball at St. Mary’s in Lawrence.”
And your wife?
“Kate Cavanna Dunham. We had our 11th wedding anniversary and have been together 18 years. We have two girls, a 4-year-old Leah and a 1-year-old Hayley.”
You lived in New York City four years?
“Yes, Kate was working in marketing for Elle Magazine.”
What was it like playing for legendary Pinkerton coach Tony Carnovale?
“He’s still the greatest defensive basketball mind I’ve ever been around.”
Do you have any pets?
“A dog, a Lab-Husky mix named Emma.”
Are you big on social media?
“I’ve tweeted like two times in my life.”
If you could take a selfie with anyone, who would it be?
“MJ (Michael Jordan).”
How many texts do you send in a day?
“15-20.”
Tattoos, cool or fool?
“It’s up to the person. I don’t have any.”
Most embarrassing song in your iPod?
“Call Me Maybe.”
