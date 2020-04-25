Mike Maguire admits to becoming emotional after a large group of his Haverhill High track athletes paid a visit to his North Andover home to let him know they were thinking of him.That was a highlight of his pandemic hiatus. He’s also putting in big miles on his exercise bike and doing plenty of cooking for the family.
He and wife Kelly have two girls 15-year-old Julia and 11-year-old Eliza. Maguire, 53, comes from a coaching family. The Mass. Track Coaches Hall of Famer has upheld the tradition.
In today’s Around the Horn, he talks about the emotional visit, his love of cooking, the 115-year-old family business and much more.
Toughest part of the pandemic for you?
Just not being in the regular routine. I miss my students and my athletes and coaching. Also as a dad, kids can’t see their friends and go to school. It’s hard to handle.
Any projects you’re doing to keep busy?
I’m not a handyman! Santa has to bring all the presents assembled. I’ve been running 35-40 miles a week on the treadmill.
You got a special visit from your athletes?
It was a total surprise. I was downstairs, almost dozing. I got a text from one of the track kids saying come out front. There were 20-25 cars all with signs and practicing social distancing. I did a good job keeping it together until they left. It was the day of the Ottaviani Invitational. It’s nice they were thinking about me.
Some people don’t know about your grandfather, legendary local coach Benny Lee.
I was very fortunate to grow up around coaches. My father (ex-Hillie football assistant/longtime Booster Dick Maguire), Benny and uncle (ex-Hillie baseball coach) Bill Schoenfeld and I watched a lot of games. It wasn’t for entertainment value, it was always from a coach’s perspective. My grandfather was just a great resource.
Your cousin, Dave Schoenfeld, was equipment manager for a long time for the Patriots?
My favorite story. Dave’s first day on the job (in 2012), Tom Brady came in and said, “Hi, my name is Tom.”
Did you always plan on being a teacher-coach?
Well, it’s my 23rd year teaching. I started in the family business (Maguire Pest Control). I was in my 20s and I was substitute teaching and running the kitchen at The Whale’s Tale (in Hampton Beach). I got engaged and moved and got my master’s.What’s the history of Maguire Pest Control?
It’s 115 years old. My dad still works every day! It’s the oldest family-owned pest control company in New England.
How long have you been coaching?
It’s my 31st year: 28 at Haverhill and three at Georgetown University.Who is the favorite athlete you’ve coached?Well Nichole Martin, Patrick Fullerton, and Courtney Munroe Kelly come to mind. I’ve had great families: the Corcorans (James, Moira, Catherine, Daniel, Lizzie) and now James’ son Aidan. The Solimines were so important to our success: (Julie, Jackie, Jenna). The McNaughtons were all awesome (Colleen, Christine, Mike) and the Fullertons (Patrick, Mary Elizabeth).
As an athlete, what was your favorite athletic achievement?
It was 1982 in a big meet vs. Andover for the MVC dual meet championship. It was an unbelievable meet, 20-11 didn’t even score in the long jump. I won the 800 (in a big upset). We won the meet and went undefeated.
Besides teaching and coaching, are you involved in any other activities?
I play a lot of basketball in the driveway, Eliza and I. I read a lot. I’m reading about the 1968 election. It’s “Playing with Fire” by Lawrence O’Donnell.
Do you have any pets?
Cisco, a Bichon Frise, named after Cisco Beach in Nantucket.
Who famous do you follow on social media?
Bruce Springsteen. I love twitter for all sports and weather. I follow Maine TV meteorologist Ryan Breton (@RyanBretonWX). His mom, Mary, is my first cousin.
If you could take a selfie with anyone, who would it be?
Obviously, with my wife Kelly or Rick Pitino. One of my best memories was with him when I was at Providence College.
How many texts do you send in a day?
About 30, most to Mike Ryan and Shawn McNamara, a friend since age 2.
Tattoos, cool or fool?
Not cool. I don’t have one.
Most embarrassing song in your iPod?
Disney Princess “Christmas is Coming.”
Your best fun fact?
My grandfather, William J. Maguire, was a delegate to four Democratic National Conventions.
Favorite way to relax?To cook for my family while listening to my iPod.

COACH MAGS’ FAVORITES
Song: The Promised Land by Bruce Springsteen
Group or singer: Bruce, I’ve seen him 20 times
Book: A Civil Action
Actor-actress: Gene Hackman
Movie: Star Wars, the original
TV show: Seinfeld
Athlete: Tom Brady
Food: Chicken parm
Vacation spot: Seabrook Beach, my parents’ cottage; and Nantucket
Restaurant: Del Frisco’s in Boston
Teacher: Joe Carven was a great history teacher
